A local district court judge has rejected a motion that would have temporarily blocked a state law from going into effect next month that protects access to reproductive and gender-affirming care.
Following a two-hour-long hearing conducted Tuesday via Google Meet, Judge James M. Hudson of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District denied a motion for preliminary injunctive relief that sought to delay the July 1 implementation of the law known as House Bill 7 until pending legal issues around attempts to repeal it through the referendum process are resolved.
In his order denying the motion, and in comments at the end of the hearing, Hudson concluded that the court did not have the authority to grant the injunctive relief and that doing so would conflict with the process for suspending laws that could be subject to the referendum process outlined in the state constitution.
According to Article 4 Section 1 of the Constitution of the state of New Mexico, the operation of a law that is subject to a possible referendum can be suspended if 25% of electors within the state who cast a ballot in the last general election sign a certified petition that is returned to the Secretary of State's Office 90 days after the end of the legislative session in which the law in question was passed, which is Friday.
A law can still be subject to a referendum if 10% of electors sign a petition to get it on the ballot four months before the November 2024 general election; however, in that scenario, the law would still be allowed to take effect July 1.
Hudson said that provision of the New Mexico Constitution detailing the referendum process, and how the implementation of a law can be suspended, supersedes and pre-empts the court's authority to grant injunctive relief.
“Stated another way, the court does not have the authority to grant injunctive relief when doing so would undermine or be contrary to the constitutional requirements of Section 1,” Hudson said.
The judge added, even if the court had the authority to consider such relief, Larry Marker, the Roswell resident who filed the motion, had no standing to do so, since he failed to show he would face irreparable injury if the law is not stopped from taking effect July 1.
“The petitioner has not shown that he will suffer irreparable harm if HB 7 goes into effect on July 1, 2023. No particular injury to Petitioner has been established and no general injury to the public has been established,” Hudson said in his order.
When reached for comment after Tuesday's hearing, Marker declined to comment on the outcome, saying he wanted to first read Hudson's written order in the case which had not yet been issued.
House Bill 7, which will level penalties against local governments and other public bodies for curtailing access to reproductive care, such as abortion services or gender-affirming care, is one of six bills enacted during the most recent legislative session that Marker and a coalition of other conservative activists are trying to overturn through the referendum process.
The other laws include another related to safeguarding abortion rights and gender-affirming care, the establishment of school health centers, and two laws pertaining to voting rights and election laws.
At Tuesday's hearing, Marker said he wanted all six laws to be stayed, but Hudson said the court lacked the authority to do so because only House Bill 7 was mentioned in Marker's pleadings.
Marker added that the injunctive relief being sought was needed, contending that the Secretary of State's office has erected roadblocks to getting the change to the laws on the ballot.
Marker's effort to get an injunction against House Bill 7 is part of a case he has brought against New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.
The Secretary of State's Office has declined the petitions to repeal the laws, stating that they are crucial to maintaining public peace, health and safety, and therefore cannot be subject to the referendum process. In addition, the Secretary cited technical issues with the petition to repeal House Bill 7, which were later corrected according to Marker.
Despite the Secretary of State's ruling, proponents of repealing the laws have continued to circulate petitions.
Marker has filed a petition for declaratory judgment challenging Toulouse Oliver's assertion that she has the authority to determine whether referendum petitions are valid based on their subject matter. Five similar causes of action have been filed in other judicial districts across the state.
Last Thursday, Judge James Noel of New Mexico's 13th Judicial District sided with Toulouse Oliver in a motion to dismiss a similar suit challenging her authority related to the referendum process.
A motion by the Secretary of State to dismiss Marker's suit against Toulouse Oliver is scheduled for an in-person hearing on June 22 at 1:30 p.m. at the Chaves County Courthouse, according to electronic court records.
