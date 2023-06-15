Larry Marker

Larry Marker

 Submitted Photo

A local district court judge has rejected a motion that would have temporarily blocked a state law from going into effect next month that protects access to reproductive and gender-affirming care.

Following a two-hour-long hearing conducted Tuesday via Google Meet, Judge James M. Hudson of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District denied a motion for preliminary injunctive relief that sought to delay the July 1 implementation of the law known as House Bill 7 until pending legal issues around attempts to repeal it through the referendum process are resolved.

