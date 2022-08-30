A state district court judge has ordered mediation in a lawsuit in which a former Chaves County Detention Center employee has alleged that the county and some of its current and former employees violated her rights and retaliated against her when she made complaints about operations at the detention center.
Judge David Reeb made the order regarding Alessandra Nicole Rogers and the Chaves County parties on Aug. 18. He said the mediation should occur within 90 days.
His order follows an Aug. 9 decision by a federal court to return the case back to the 5th Judicial District Court where Rogers had originally filed it in April 2021. Reeb was assigned the case in April by the New Mexico State Supreme Court.
Neither the lawyer for Rogers or the lawyer for the county and its personnel returned phone messages by press time.
The case has returned to the state court because the U.S. District Court of New Mexico has dismissed two claims that alleged violations of federal civil rights, specifically due process and freedom of speech, association and petition.
Five claims remain. Four are for alleged violations of state law, the New Mexico Whistleblowers Act and the New Mexico Human Rights Act. Rogers also is seeking a writ of certiorari asking that the state court review a five-day suspension the county had instituted against her in March 2021.
Rogers had worked at the detention center two different times for a total of about 11 years, reaching the rank of lieutenant. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and other legal remedies.
She alleges that she was unfairly treated by two former detention center administrators; the county attorney, who at the time also was the county manager; and other county employees after she made complaints about how the detention center was operating. The problems she alleges include that favoritism was shown to some employees because a former detention director had personal relationships with them; and inappropriate reactions in response to the alleged sexual assault of an inmate by a detention center officer. Her court filing also alleges that she was sexually harassed by a fellow officer and was physically assaulted by a different employee.
In June 2020, after several conversations about her concerns with several county employees, Rogers drafted an employee petition that she has stated was later circulated by others and signed by 45 people. Her lawsuit claims that she was later denied promotions or the opportunity to apply for promotions, investigated, wrongly placed on administrative leave and then given the five-day suspension.
In its court filings, the lawyer for the county and its employees has countered the allegations and claims on many grounds. In some cases, they have disputed the allegations, including that a former detention director's relationships with other employees led to favoritism; allegations of inappropriate reactions in response to the alleged sexual assault of an inmate; and any harassment or retaliatory actions against Rogers.
The county's attorney is also stating that both state and federal laws provide qualified immunity from civil action to government entities and their employees except when employees are shown to be "plainly incompetent" or "knowingly violating the law."
The county also has claimed that Rogers has not exhausted all of her administrative remedies.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
