When it comes to sheep, the Chaves County Fair sets the bar high, the judge for Wednesday’s contests said.
Dustin Warren, Sunray Texas, who judged sheep at the 4-H and FFA fair for his second year, said he could recall that Chaves County had a reputation for strong competition even when he was growing up showing livestock.
Much of that has to do with the youth themselves, he said.
“Their attentiveness and their level of sportsmanship and their respect is just remarkable,” he said.
It’s also about the community, he said.
“It’s all about good people being willing to share what they know about agriculture with young people and other young families. I think the other key thing about it has to be, without a shadow of a doubt, that this community is willing to support this program voluntarily,” he said.
“That’s a game changer, that’s what keeps us going,” he said.
In each class of the competition, after selecting his top choices he took time to visit with each of the contestants that didn’t make the cut, offering advice on how to improve their showmanship.
Someone skilled in showing sheep has a light touch on the animal, cueing it to hold its own head up instead of holding it for them, he said.
“A big checks and balance system at our barn is, if you’re doing everything right showing that sheep, you should be able to place them in front of you and remove your hands and everything stays in position,” he said.
When it comes to the showmanship contests, he encouraged contestants to learn to keep their eyes more on their sheep than the judge or their family on the sidelines. Teamwork with a family member is good, he said, but self-reliance, finesse and quick handling of the animal are more important.
The showmanship winners in each class will be announced at Thursday evening’s awards presentation, but the winners of each sheep class, along with the champion and reserve champion of each breed and overall, were announced throughout the morning’s competition.
Warren named Sydne Harral of Goddard High School’s FFA and her blackface lamb as the grand champion of the show.
Sydne said she’s been showing for eight years and has one more year left to compete.
“It takes a lot of hard work so when we pull through it’s really worth it,” she said after the show.
She said the most important thing she heard from Warren was to keep working hard.
“When you give it your all, it’ll eventually always pay off in the end,” she said.
