The judge in Thursday’s market steer contest at the Chaves County Fair got a little surprise before his job was done.
As the junior showmanship contest wrapped up, Eric Black turned to see his 8-year-old daughter, Saylor, with a bright pink paper with a number on it pinned to the back of her shirt, indicating she was a contestant in the yet-to-come booster showmanship contest.
After the bigger kids in 4-H and FFA show their livestock and compete in showmanship, children ages 5 to 8 can show their budding skills in the booster showmanship class and those under age 5 can participate in the pre-booster class. Each receives a ribbon for participating and winners are announced in Thursday evening’s awards program along with the senior, junior and novice showmanship contests.
Chris Spear, whose own children have competed in various shows all week, convinced Saylor to sign up for the booster showmanship. She borrowed one of his son’s steers for the show.
“They’re rotten. They threw me under the bus. Now I’m going to have to listen to her yap all the way home,” Black said with a laugh before finding out it was Spear.
The Blacks couldn’t stay for the awards program, however, as they had to head back home to Vega, Texas. Black owns several cattle feed yards in the area.
Even though he got a laugh out of judging his own daughter’s entry in the contest, Black approached judging the younger set just as seriously as he did the 4-H and FFA competitors.
“You want to start them off right. Those older kids, most of them got it figured out. But it’s a lot easier evaluating livestock than it is the kids,” he said.
When judging showmanship, Black said he looks for several things, such as the individual’s presence in the ring, if they’re tentative around the judge and how they position the cattle for the judge. He also gives each a short interview.
“I personally ask them how much are they feeding them, what are they feeding them, how many times a day they feed them, when do you wash them. I ask them questions to see if those kids are involved or if it’s somebody else doing the work, and most every single one of these kids is doing their work,” he said.
Brighton Wooton of Goddard High School’s FFA was the grand champion exhibitor of the market steer show judged by Black.
Wooton said he’s had his white steer, which he called Sassy for its attitude, for a little over a year. He said he had a good feeling about the steer’s chances after he’d been getting up at 4:30 a.m. every day to feed, care for and work with the animal leading up to the fair.
Wooton also competed in the senior showmanship and said he believed he’d done well there, too.
“I’ll see what turns out, but I think I’ll be up there. Once in a lifetime thing,” he said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
