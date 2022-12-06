A local man received a nearly three-decade prison term for attacking his former girlfriend with a machete, strangling and raping her.
Judge Dustin K. Hunter of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court on Friday sentenced Jason Henderson, 22, to 29 years in prison at a sentencing hearing in Chaves County. Henderson will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
The sentencing came after a jury in February found Henderson guilty on two counts of criminal sexual penetration in the second degree, along with one count each of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery of a household member and interference with communications.
Before announcing the sentence, Hunter said testimony during the trial of Henderson was extremely difficult to listen to, and that he believes that Henderson "needs a lot of help for a substantial period of time."
Tania Colon, the prosecutor in the case, reminded the court about the severity of the crime.
“This was one of the most violent crimes that I've ever seen, and so we believe it should be punished accordingly,” Colon said. The victim, in a statement that was read aloud in court by a victim's advocate, recounted how Henderson came to her home on Oct. 6, 2020, where she was helping him get together the paperwork needed for him to obtain a legal ID.
“I agreed because I only wanted to help him and knew he didn't have anyone else willing to help him,” the victim said in the written statement.
At some point in the visit, the victim said, Henderson grabbed her neck and strangled her to the point where she fell unconscious. He then raped her, and when she woke up, he struck her multiple times with a machete, before raping her again.
Per court records, when the victim began receiving text messages that day from worried co-workers, Henderson texted them back, where he posed as the victim, saying that everything was fine.
Henderson then contacted one of his own relatives using the victim's phone and explained what had happened. Per court records, Henderson left the house and the relative took the victim to a hospital. Later that day, a vehicle registered to Henderson was in a rollover accident north of Roswell on U.S. 285. When authorities arrived, no one was in the vehicle.
Days later, Henderson contacted Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington from the Sunrise Medical Center and stated he wanted to turn himself in.
In the victim's statement read to the court before sentencing, she said since that day she has lived in fear that Henderson and his family will retaliate against her. She added that Henderson should receive a lengthy prison term.
“I fear for when he gets out and I know that he cannot be trusted to not hurt another human,” the victim said in her statement.
Henderson's attorney Ira Shiflett tried to persuade the court to give his client a less severe sentence, noting his client had endured a turbulent and traumatic childhood that include frequent physical and sexual abuse.
“It does give some explanation to his behavior and I would ask that the court consider that in pronouncing sentence,” Shiflett said.
Before sentencing, Henderson also addressed the court saying that on the day of the incident he had blacked out due to extreme stress.
Hunter said he understood that Henderson had “an unfavorable hand in life to get started.”
“But I cannot get passed the violence and just ferocity of what occurred,” Hunter said.
That same day Henderson was also given a sentence of 18 months time served on a conspiracy to tamper with evidence charge in a 2018 murder.
Henderson pleaded no contest to the charge in connection with the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Garland Troy Berg.
Timothy Wyatt, deputy district attorney in the murder case, recommended the 18 months of time served. Francis Rio, Henderson's attorney in the case, agreed.
“We would respectfully ask the court to adopt what is written out in the plea and the recommendations made by the state at this time,” Rio said.
Initially, Henderson was also charged with one count each of false imprisonment and tampering with evidence. Those two counts were subsequently dropped as part of a change of plea agreement with Henderson, in exchange for pleading no contest to the conspiracy charge.
As part of the deal, he also agreed to testify against his mother Paisley Terry, 42, and Manuel Veleta, 30, who were both charged in Berg's death.
Court records state Berg was brought to a 6500 block of Old Dexter Highway address on March 8, 2018. Terry then stabbed Berg once in the chest. Terry then reportedly left the house. Henderson was given a knife and ordered to watch Berg while everyone else was out. He was told to stab Berg if he tried to get away.
After Terry, Veleta and another man got back to the house. One of the men was given a shotgun and after being instructed by Terry to do so, shot Berg once in the head.
Henderson then helped wrap up the body of Berg, placed it in a wheel barrel and assisted in transporting him to a vehicle parked behind the house where the body was later found.
Earlier this year, court documents indicate that Terry was sentenced to 12 years in prison with another four-years suspended to be served on probation as part of a change of plea agreement. Under the agreement, all other charges were dismissed.
Court documents state that the charges against Veleta were also dismissed "without prejudice" meaning the case can possibly be refiled and taken to trial again.
