Henderson mugshot

Jason Henderson 

 File Photo

A local man received a nearly three-decade prison term for attacking his former girlfriend with a machete, strangling and raping her.

Judge Dustin K. Hunter of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court on Friday sentenced Jason Henderson, 22, to 29 years in prison at a sentencing hearing in Chaves County. Henderson will also be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.