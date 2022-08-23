A local judge on Monday set bond at $50,000 for an inmate who reportedly escaped from the Chaves County Detention Center over the weekend before being caught hours later.
Electronic court records indicate Judge K.C. Rogers set bond for 27-year-old Mason Lucero during an appearance Monday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
The hearing occurred after Lucero reportedly fled from the detention center Saturday night. He was found and taken back into custody Sunday. According to court documents Lucero faces one count of escape or attempted escape from jail, a fourth-degree felony.
No attorney representing Lucero was named in court documents who could be contacted for comment before press time Monday.
Lucero, according to court filings, was already being held at the detention center on $5,000 bond on a resisting, evading or obstructing an officer charge.
Detention center staff, Undersheriff Charles Yslas said, recognized Lucero was missing at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday. They then placed the detention center on lockdown and searched the premises for him.
“They did that and then upon not finding him and not locating him ... that's when they contacted the Sheriff's Office and then our deputies responded,” he said.
Deputies, in conjunction with officers from the Roswell Police Department, combed the area around the detention center.
“We deployed our drones, the Roswell Police Department deployed their drones and they both have night capabilities,” Yslas said.
Later, deputies conducted searches of the homes of Lucero's local friends and family.
He was later found and arrested by Roswell police inside the city.
Following his capture, Lucero, when questioned, reportedly confessed to breaking out of the facility, Yslas said.
Lucero, who was in a blue jumpsuit at the time of his escape, said that once out, he ran north. He walked along Atkinson Avenue and down Cahoon Avenue before reaching Main Street.
“He went to a homeless shelter that's located there on Main Street. He obtained some clothing from one of the bins that was outside,” Yslas said.
Lucero allegedly absconded with a shirt, an oversized pair of pants and a wig before heading to a friend's house. Yslas said Lucero, after a visit at the friend's house, left the residence on a mini-bike.
Police encountered Lucero in the city Sunday morning and attempted to issue him a citation for riding the mini-bike, Yslas stated.
“In his statement he said he wanted to see how fast the mini-bike would go, so he took off from them,” he said.
Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the Roswell Police Department, said Monday that officers later discovered Lucero still on the motorbike in the area of West McGaffey Street and South Sunset Avenue, before he crashed.
Lucero was wearing a wig at the time and identified himself using the name of someone wanted on an outstanding warrant. “When they arrived at the jail, they learned he was wearing a wig and his correct identity from the jail staff,” Yslas said.
How Lucero was able to break out of the facility, which currently houses 250 inmates, is something investigators are currently looking into.
According to court documents, surveillance video from inside the detention center showed it took Lucero about three minutes to get from his cell to the staff parking area.
At 8:43, court records state that Lucero is reportedly shown pushing open his cell door. He then heads to the space used by law enforcement to drop off arrestees.
Video, court records state, showed Lucero step out into the staff parking area. He then proceeded north toward a fence and out of the camera's view.
Detention center staff then found evidence Lucero had climbed over the fence and headed north.
Lucero is the second inmate to escape from the detention center since Oct. 3, when Daniel Cobos got out of the facility by climbing into the ceiling and eventually exiting the building.
Cobos, according to authorities, was later arrested following a standoff with law enforcement at a home on Portales Road north of Roswell.
Yslas said he does not know what flaws allowed Lucero to be able to get out, but the ability for the detention center to keep inmates detained remains intact.
“There is nothing that is damaged on it that would allow any other escapes,” he said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.