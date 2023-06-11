Bond was set at $2,500 cash or surety Wednesday for a woman police found with large amounts of methamphetamine on her person and inside her residence.
Judge James Mason set bond for 44-year-old Sylvia Leyba of Roswell Wednesday during an appearance in Chaves County Magistrate County, per electronic court records.
The hearing was on the same day Leyba was served with a warrant on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and possession, delivery or manufacturing of drug paraphernalia.
The criminal complaint states that agents with the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force allegedly found Leyba with as much as 139.4 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 14.
Agents initially encountered Leyba while conducting a search warrant on a 419 E. Fifth Street residence as part of a narcotics investigation.
While conducting surveillance, court records indicate agents witnessed a vehicle driven by Leyba back out of the driveway. Upon learning that Leyba had a suspended license, they followed her and stopped her in the 1800 block of North Garden Avenue.
During the stop, the criminal complaint filed in Magistrate Court states Leyba was searched and found to have 123 grams of a substance in the front waistline of her pants that reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine.
When agents executed the search warrant on the East Fifth Street residence, they found more methamphetamine on a plate and shelves inside a bedroom where Leyba resided. A digital scale with methamphetamine residue, a glass smoking pipe, and packing materials were also found in the room, along with four firearms.
Per electronic records, Leyba is scheduled to go on trial in August in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in a separate 2020 case for trafficking a controlled substance.