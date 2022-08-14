A local judge Wednesday set bond for a man allegedly found with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine inside his house.
Court records indicate Judge E.J. Fouratt set bond for 45-year-old Santino Guerrero of Roswell at $2,500 cash or surety during a first appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
No information was available on whether Guerrero paid the bond, but a jail summary report released Friday did not show him listed among the inmates being held at the Chaves County Detention Center.
The court appearance came after Guerrero was arrested Tuesday evening at a 3700 block of South Atkinson Avenue location on one count of trafficking a controlled substance, police records state. According to the arrest warrant, Guerrero is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Guerrero was charged, according to court documents, after members of the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force found 452.4 grams of methamphetamine and 37.6 grams of cocaine on Nov. 23 while executing a search warrant of Guerrero's 200 block of Avenue D residence.
Court records state on the date of the search Task Force agents allegedly found a bag of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine in his residence, along with the cocaine, $177 in cash, and a handgun.
Task force agents accompanied by the Roswell Police Department SWAT Team were executing the search warrant on the house when, according to court records, Guerrero told them what they were looking for was inside a big apple container on a coffee table inside the living room.
Agents then allegedly found the methamphetamine inside the container.
Court records indicate Guerrero admitted to agents he would buy methamphetamine from a distributor for $4,000, and a man would drop off two pounds at the residence when Guerrero needed more.
Court documents state a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
