The Adult Education Department at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell will hold its 30th annual adult education graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center on campus.
Approximately 54 candidates for graduation will participate. A reception will follow the ceremony in the Campus Union Building. The featured speaker will be Magistrate Judge Keith Clayton (K.C.) Rogers. The student address will be given by Joshua Bay.
Rogers has lived in New Mexico for 42 years. He joined the New Mexico State Police at 19 years old, retiring in 2001 after 21 years, 16 as an undercover narcotics officer and three years as a criminal investigations supervisor. After he retired he started his own company where he developed alternative sentencing programs for the courts and jails. In 2013, became a Chaves County magistrate judge.
ENMU-Roswell refers to the commencement exercises as the GED/HiSET Adult Education Graduation Ceremony, referring to the brand names of the high school equivalency exams that adults can earn in lieu of high school diplomas.