A local judge has ruled that the New Mexico Secretary of State has the authority to determine that a law is not subject to the referendum process, but left the door open to challenges on whether she properly exercised that authority by rejecting petitions for a referendum related to a law that protects access to abortion services and gender-affirming care.
Following two hours of arguments at the Chaves County Courthouse Thursday, Judge James Hudson of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court partially granted a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by Roswell resident and Republican New Mexico Senate candidate Larry Marker which challenges those powers.
In his order released Friday, Hudson wrote that under the process for annulling a law through referendum outlined in Article 4, Section 1 of the Constitution of New Mexico, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has the power to determine that a law falls into one of the categories exempt from being subject to the referendum process.
“Accordingly, the motion to dismiss must be granted as to those claims, and those claims are dismissed with prejudice,” Hudson stated in his written order Friday.
However, Hudson refused to grant dismissal of parts of Marker's suit as to whether Toulouse Oliver used her power properly by rejecting petitions to place House Bill 7, a law that safeguards access to reproductive health and gender-affirming care, on the 2024 ballot for possible repeal.
“To the extent that the Petition asserts a claim that the Secretary of State improperly exercised her authority … the motion to dismiss must be denied,” Hudson wrote.
If Marker intends to pursue such claims related to the exercise of Toulouse Oliver's authority as it relates to House Bill 7, he must file a notice to do so within 10 business days.
He told the Roswell Daily Record, he will be exploring his options for his next steps.
“I got a lot of thinking, a lot of studying, a lot of praying to do, obviously,” Marker, who represented himself at Thursday's hearing, explained.
He acknowledged some disappointment in the ruling, but vowed that he and other proponents of repealing House Bill 7 and six other laws will continue to circulate petitions to do so and that he wants to find the best path to bring suits regarding the referendum petitions to the New Mexico Supreme Court.
House Bill 7 is one of six bills that relate to abortion rights and gender-affirming care, changes to election law and school-based health clinics, that a collection of conservative-based groups are seeking to overturn through referendum in next year's election.
Toulouse Oliver has denied petitions for each of the laws, saying they cannot be placed on the ballot and put before voters because they provide for the preservation of “public peace, health and safety.” Laws which fall under that designation or several others are exempt from the referendum process detailed in the Constitution.
Marker, who represented himself at Thursday's hearing, said he and other proponents of the referendum push will continue circulating their petitions with the goal of collecting the needed signatures to get on the ballot.
“Today's ruling is a setback, but not a killer by any means,” Marker said.
Marker and other backers of the referendum have filed similar suits challenging the Secretary's power related to reviewing laws subject to referendum in several judicial districts. Recently, a district judge in Rio Rancho dismissed a similar suit.
The Secretary of State's Office said such rulings show the law is on their side.
“Of course, we're extremely pleased with these outcomes. Courts around the state are standing up for the rule of law and are not being swayed by these misinformed lawsuits against our office,” Alex Curtas, spokesperson for the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office, said.
Marker at the hearing claimed that declaring a law as one that provides for the preservation of public peace, health and safety is a power conferred to the Legislature.
By deeming a law as providing for the public peace, health and safety, Marker argued that Toulouse Oliver violated the division of powers, and overstepped the bounds of her office. He added that her power to review petitions is much more limited.
“Her authority is limited to the technical form of the petition and the common name we admit. She has no authority to review the object or subject of the petition,” he said.
If the Secretary had such power, Marker explained, she could use the broad designation of a law providing for the preservation of the public peace, health and safety to block any law from getting on the ballot and would be accountable to no one.
Mark Allen, an assistant New Mexico attorney general who represented Toulouse Oliver at Thursday's hearing, argued for dismissal of Marker's suit.
Allen contended that under New Mexico's election code, the Secretary of State is tasked with determining whether a referendum meets the legal requirements to be placed on the ballot. He added that includes whether a law is exempt from the referendum process outlined in the state Constitution.
“We believe the plain reading of the statute is very clear on this. The determination is whether the petition meets the requirements of law. It doesn't cite a specific provision of law, it is not attached to any description of what laws the secretary is to consider,” Allen said.
In fact, he said, the law mandates the Secretary use such authority.
“She has no discretion to exercise this or not to. It's required by statute to review these petitions and determine whether they satisfy requirements of law,” he said.
