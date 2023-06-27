Larry Marker in court

Larry Marker speaks to two woman who were among the crowd who sat in on a court hearing Thursday. The hearing was related to a motion by New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver to dismiss a suit filed by Marker challenging her powers to determine that a law is exempt from the referendum process.  

 Alex Ross Photo

A local judge has ruled that the New Mexico Secretary of State has the authority to determine that a law is not subject to the referendum process, but left the door open to challenges on whether she properly exercised that authority by rejecting petitions for a referendum related to a law that protects access to abortion services and gender-affirming care.

Following two hours of arguments at the Chaves County Courthouse Thursday, Judge James Hudson of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court partially granted a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by Roswell resident and Republican New Mexico Senate candidate Larry Marker which challenges those powers.