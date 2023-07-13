Roswell Police have arrested a man who allegedly escaped officers in a stolen vehicle.
Johnny Melton, 19, of Roswell, was arrested by officers on a receiving or transferring motor vehicle charge on Tuesday at 3:27 p.m. while at a 1300 block of Maple Street address, according to the RPD's Police to Citizen database of arrests.
A criminal complaint filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court states that in addition to the receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles charge, Melton also faces charges of reckless driving; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; improper display of registration plate; failure to obey traffic signals and signs; and driving on a divided highway.
No name of an attorney representing Melton was listed in court records as of press time Wednesday.
The warrant for Melton's arrest was issued in relation to a July 5 high-speed pursuit.
Per court documents, an officer had tried to initiate a stop at 5:37 p.m. that day on a black sedan seen traveling north on Union Avenue at a high rate of speed.
The officer saw the vehicle turn east onto 13th Street and proceed at an accelerated speed while reportedly failing to obey traffic signs at intersections.
The officer in the RPD unit states they followed the vehicle and activated the unit's emergency lights, but Melton did not stop. At various times, the complaint says Melton entered opposing lanes of traffic in an attempt to pass other vehicles, and continued to disobey stop signs and traffic lights.
At one point, after turning north on Main Street, Melton was reportedly driving in the southbound lane of traffic while still heading north and nearly colliding with multiple vehicles.
Eventually, Melton reportedly drove into the Walmart parking lot, nearly striking several people exiting the store. Officers soon caught a glimpse of the driver who was immediately identified by officers as Melton.
Per court records, Melton went back out onto Main Street and headed south while failing to heed stop signs and traffic signals at various intersections.
At one point, police tried to end the chase by deploying spike strips near the intersection of North Main Street and Mescalero Road, an effort that proved unsuccessful.
The officer lost sight of the vehicle after it turned west onto College Boulevard. It was subsequently found abandoned in an alleyway near Utah Avenue and Hendricks Street, parked and with its engine still running.
