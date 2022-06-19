Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is not just a day about Black history, but American history, speakers said Saturday at a celebration downtown.
The holiday marks when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, learned through an announcement by a U.S. Army officer that the Civil War had ended two months earlier and that more than two years prior, President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing them from slavery.
President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Saturday morning, about 50 people — Black, white and Hispanic — gathered in Pioneer Plaza for a raising of the U.S. and Juneteenth flags to celebrate the day.
Helen Wakefield, lead organizer of the event, said history was being made, as it was the first celebration in Roswell of the day as a federal holiday, and she encouraged everyone present to record video and take photos with their phones.
“I want you to think of this as a celebration of yourself. It doesn’t matter what race, creed, color you are. This is a celebration that we’re all part of,” she said.
The Juneteenth flag features a white star in the center surrounded by a starburst on a field that is blue on top and red on the bottom. It was raised by the Roswell Honor Guard along with the U.S. flag in the plaza.
“The Juneteenth flag represents a star of Texas bursting with new freedom throughout the land, over a new horizon,” Wakefield said.
Rhonda Gilliam-Smith was the featured speaker for the event. She said one of the things that attracted her to moving from Ohio to Roswell about 10 years ago was learning about Blackdom, an all-Black settlement founded in 1902 about 30 miles south of Roswell.
“They had businesses and churches and schools because they believed when they came here from the South that this area would be a great place,” she said. She acknowledged several people in the crowd who were descendants of the Blackdom settlers.
“I said if they can make it here in a small town, I think I’ll be all right in Roswell,” she said.
Gilliam-Smith echoed Wakefield’s comments of Juneteenth being an American holiday, but it hasn’t always appeared that way, she said.
“For me, Juneteenth has always been an American story. Not a Black story, but it’s been an American story hidden in plain sight for over 150 years,” she said.
Public celebrations during her youth in Ohio were rarely attended by those who were not Black, she said, but the emancipation of Black people is not much different from the emancipation of the colonies from England, she said.
“This is not up against Fourth of July. It’s congruent with Fourth of July. It’s for people of all colors to say finally, America, let us stand up to your values that we have proposed, that Blacks are not hidden in plain sight anymore, that we have come to the forefront of society and let’s all stand together as one and say this is not just another Black history program. It’s not just for Blacks to celebrate,” she said.
“Finally, with Juneteenth we can say to the world … that we have finally said that people that had been enslaved for this country for over 350 years are finally free,” she said.
She referenced Crispus Attucks, a Black man who was the first person killed in the Boston Massacre that started the American Revolution.
“He fought for his own freedom, and he died for the freedom of America. How much more can you say of the history of Black people in America that have fought for this nation? That we are just as much American as anyone else, and we are proud to be here and we do raise our flag, because that is a lot of Black blood on the American flag as well as white blood and Latino blood and all kinds of blood that have fought for freedom for others around the world,” she said.
She ended her speech with quotes about freedom from President Ronald Reagan, Samuel Adams and the Declaration of Independence.
Wakefield encouraged community participation in the celebration by spontaneously calling a young man, who said his name was Jorge Martinez, from the audience to read General Order No. 3, the June 19, 1865, order issued by U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger to inform the people of Texas that enslaved people were free. Copies of the order were given out, with people encouraged to put them on the doors of their homes, as was done when it was issued.
City Councilor Angela Moore read a proclamation from Mayor Tim Jennings, who also attended, declaring June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Roswell.
Moore was also the recipient of the first Juneteenth Roswell Lantern of Hope Harriet Tubman Traveling Trophy, named for the abolitionist who was born into slavery but led more than 70 enslaved people to freedom through the Underground Railroad.
The award is to be given each year by the previous year’s recipient to someone who exhibits community consciousness, humanitarianism and the spirt of service, Wakefield said.
Moore, an educator who recently started her second term on the Roswell City Council, encouraged people to become active in the community by registering to vote and attending city council meetings.
“That’s the only way we can make changes is if we vote. Let your presence be known in the city of Roswell,” she said.
A lunch at Golden Corral concluded the celebration. To recognize the role of the military in freeing enslaved people in the Civil War and the delivery of Order No. 3, organizers provided military veterans with tickets for free meals.
