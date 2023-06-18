Juneteenth joy

James Edwards, Gear Up adviser and a member of ENMU-R’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee, remembers how Roswell celebrated Juneteenth in the 1970s.
“Growing up in Roswell, Juneteenth was big,” Edwards says. “We’d start on a Thursday or Friday and it would go the whole weekend. We used to celebrate Juneteenth at Melendez Park. There would be baseball games and races.”
Edwards continues, “A lot of people would come in from Texas. You know, Roswell was founded on cotton fields. That’s how our family wound up out here.”
Monday is a federally recognized holiday in honor of Juneteenth, which represents a turning point in American history. Juneteenth celebrates the moment Major General Gordan Granger and thousands of Black Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the freedom of more than 250,000 enslaved Black people more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect.
Juneteenth marks the day in American history when all Americans are recognized as equal and as having access to all human rights. Across the United States, people celebrate the freedom of all people and our enjoyment of rights, regardless of race, ethnicity or identity.
Among other things, the day pays tribute to the reuniting of families that were torn apart by Black enslavement. Juneteenth matters to every American.
In honor of Juneteenth, ENMU-R is hosting a “leadership discussion” on Monday in the campus library, room 121. People can attend the conversation in person or online at rb.gy/kpxxu. The event will be streamed on Facebook live as well.
The discussion will include a question and answer session led by Harun Williams, president-elect of the New Mexico Adult Education Association and instructor at ENMU-R, and guest speaker Dr. Rhonda Gilliam-Smith, regional director for WESST, an organization that supports entrepreneurs and sustainable economic opportunities for all New Mexicans, in particular historically marginalized groups.
Chris Bullard, Director for Workforce Development and Community Development, looks forward to being part of Monday’s event. “We absolutely want it to be interactive, engaging and encouraging. We’ll even have some trivia questions thrown in there.” Monday’s conversation is child-friendly and an opportunity to educate kids about Juneteenth and what the day means for Americans.
“We all know what Memorial Day is about, what Labor Day is about,” Bullard says. “This is another federally recognized holiday that we need to know about because it should have significant meaning to our American culture because we’re Americans as a whole.”
Bullard is from Detroit originally, and the way his family celebrated Juneteenth is somewhat different from Edwards. “Juneteenth was celebrated in the Midwest quite frequently,” he says. “Picnics, games, certain foods like watermelon, fried chicken, cornbread and cabbage. Basic soul food.”
At the event on Monday, cake, punch and light refreshments will be provided, in addition to education and conversation.
“We need to know why this is a federally recognized holiday,” Bullard says. “And what it means to us. And what it should mean to us as Americans.”
