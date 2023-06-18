Juneteenth joy

James Edwards, left, and Chris Bullard stand near the promotional poster for the Juneteenth celebration and discussion scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at ENMU-R in room 121 of the campus library.

 Alllson Carpenter Photo

James Edwards, Gear Up adviser and a member of ENMU-R’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee, remembers how Roswell celebrated Juneteenth in the 1970s.

“Growing up in Roswell, Juneteenth was big,” Edwards says. “We’d start on a Thursday or Friday and it would go the whole weekend. We used to celebrate Juneteenth at Melendez Park. There would be baseball games and races.”