Law enforcement vehicles

The so-called "junior bill" approved by state legislators and awaiting the governor's decision would allocate $585,000 to the Roswell Police Department and the Chaves County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement vehicles. This photo is from April 2020 when Sheriff's officers escorted a protest along Main Street.

 Daily Record File Photo

Another major bill pending Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's review that could bring funding to local programs and agencies is the so-called “Junior Bill,” which this year is Senate Bill 192.

If the governor approves the bill as passed, it would provide at least an additional $760,000 through the city of Roswell or Chaves County for local purposes and $250,000 to local higher education institutions. Various regional and statewide agencies also could receive money for local projects or programs.