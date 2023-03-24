Another major bill pending Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's review that could bring funding to local programs and agencies is the so-called “Junior Bill,” which this year is Senate Bill 192.
If the governor approves the bill as passed, it would provide at least an additional $760,000 through the city of Roswell or Chaves County for local purposes and $250,000 to local higher education institutions. Various regional and statewide agencies also could receive money for local projects or programs.
The Junior Bill funding would be in addition to $23.72 million in capital outlay awards, previously reported, for 31 Chaves County entities and projects, now pending the governor's review, and legislators' approval of operational and programmatic funding for public and higher education, state departments, and other agencies through the main budget bill, House Bill 2, also awaiting the governor's decisions.
Hubert Quintana, a legislative consultant with Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District who works with public and nonprofit entities in five counties on their funding requests, said that he thought state legislators in the Senate and House of Representatives did a good job of prioritizing needs.
“For the most part I thought they did an excellent job of getting money to the most needed projects in each community and the things that they asked for that they needed,” Quintana said.
Most legislators from the area voted for the bill, although a couple were absent or excused for the votes.
Junior Bill allocations are for programs, projects and operations as opposed to capital projects, Quintana said, although vehicle purchases can be funded by both the Junior Bill and capital outlay.
Four of the Junior Bill allocations will come to Chaves County or the city of Roswell, either for their own use or as fiscal agents for other groups. Those include $485,000 to the Roswell Police Department and $100,000 for the Chaves County Sheriff's Office to buy and equip vehicles; $100,000 for a one-on-one mentoring program for at-risk youth in Chaves County; and $75,000 that can be used by people affiliated with the Boys & Girls Club of Chaves and Lincoln County for programs to serve youth in the area, with either the county or city as the fiscal agent.
In addition to operational and program funding through the main budget bill and possible capital outlay funding, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell could receive $100,000 through the Junior Bill for its early childhood development programs and center on campus, while the New Mexico Military Institute would get $150,000 for athletics transportation.
The other Junior Bill allocations specifically designated for entities or programs in the Chaves County area are follows:
• $200,000 to the 5th Judicial District Court to provide to the Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program for equipment and to contract for a new program for “innovative trauma services.”
• $175,000 to the Southeastern New Mexico Economic Development District, based in Roswell, to provide grant writing, technical assistance and other services to local governments.
• Three awards for $225,000 related to agricultural or youth leadership programs in public high schools and through other programs in Chaves and Eddy counties, with New Mexico State University and its Cooperative Extension Services as the recipients of the funding. Quintana indicated the funding is tied primarily to 4-H and FFA programs.
• $75,000 through the New Mexico Department of Health program to provide dance programs for low-income, at-risk youth in Chaves County. Similar funding was provided to other counties. The National Dance Institute of New Mexico has received the funding in the past, said a representative of the nonprofit, but the state department will issue a RFP if the funding is approved, with the NDI of New Mexico intending to submit for the funding.
Quintana also said that legislators voted to give the New Mexico Cultural Affairs Department a $100,000 allocation for youth music education and concerts, a request that he said originated with the Roswell Symphony Orchestra. If the allocation is approved by the governor, he said that he would want to work “to ensure that that money or the majority of the money comes to the Roswell Symphony.”
Asked for his opinion about whether the local allocations will be approved, he said. “I don't see there is going to be any danger of those projects being vetoed,” explaining that most allocations are for programs or projects funded in prior years.
