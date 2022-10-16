A jury late Thursday returned with a verdict of guilty in the trial of a local man accused of accidentally shooting another man and then disposing of the gun.

After four hours of deliberation and a two-day trial in New Mexico’s 5th Judicial District Court in Roswell, a jury found 30-year-old Joseph Vallejos guilty on one count each of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence said Dianna Luce, district attorney and prosecutor in the case on Friday.