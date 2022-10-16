A jury late Thursday returned with a verdict of guilty in the trial of a local man accused of accidentally shooting another man and then disposing of the gun.
After four hours of deliberation and a two-day trial in New Mexico’s 5th Judicial District Court in Roswell, a jury found 30-year-old Joseph Vallejos guilty on one count each of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence said Dianna Luce, district attorney and prosecutor in the case on Friday.
Vallejos will be tried on a felon in possession of a firearm charge related to the case at a later date.
Luce said when Vallejos is brought back before the judge for sentencing, she will recommend a five-year term of imprisonment.
Frank Rio, Vallejos’ attorney, did not return a call requesting comment on the verdict before press time.
Prosecutors believe Vallejos was at a party on the night of Sept. 18, 2020, at a cousin’s apartment in the 1200 block of West McGaffey Street, when he unintentionally fired a gun that struck 25-year-old Brandon Patterson in the chest. Patterson subsequently died from his wound.
Vallejos then allegedly left the apartment before police arrived.
The verdict was the culmination of a trial in which prosecutors called multiple witnesses ranging from a Chaves County Sheriff’s deputy, both a detective and crime scene technician from the Roswell Police Department and some neighbors in the same apartment complex.
In closing arguments, it was alleged that Vallejos brought a gun to the apartment that night, and after consuming alcohol, some kind of play fighting ensued between his cousin and Patterson.
“What it comes down to is how did that gunshot happen and how did Brandon Patterson die that night because of the gunshot,” Luce said.
Luce believes Vallejos fired the gun.
“I submit to you that Joseph Vallejos discharged that firearm,” she said in her closing argument.
Luce cited testimony Vallejos’ cousin gave at a previous preliminary hearing. Vallejos cousin said she was too intoxicated to remember much of what happened that night but she did recall demanding that Vallejos leave right after the gunshot went off, even though she did not see Vallejos fire the shot.
“The only person she tells to leave is Joseph Vallejos,” Luce said.
The prosecution also cited among its evidence, an image posted on Snapchat the night Vallejos allegedly holding a gun. Vallejos face was not in the photo, but on the arm of the person holding the gun was a tattoo that matched one Vallejos has on his arm.
Luce said Vallejos, after leaving the apartment, took the gun with him and then disposed of it. The gun was never found.
“He hid the gun so it could not be located,” Luce said.
Luce also cited a video recording after Vallejos had been captured where he was questioned by detective Gino Basile, in which Vallejos changed his story at first saying there was no gun at the scene and that he left before the shooting happened, and then saying there may have been a gun at the scene but he was not sure how the shooting happened.
Rio argued the prosecution failed to produce convincing evidence. He noted that Vallejos’ cousin, when called to testify at the trial, asserted her fifth amendment rights against incrimination at the trial, and did not offer her testimony.
Instead the prosecution, over Rio’s objection, presented to the jury a 40-minute recording of testimony provided by the cousin at a previous hearing.
“So, we have no ability to cross examine her and put some of these things to test,” Rio said.
He also referenced the recorded testimony from the cousin, who said she remembered little of what had happened that night, and that she gets aggressive when she drinks. Rio said the cousin could have just as easily fired the gun.
That comes despite testimony from Basile who said that nothing from his investigation led him to believe that anyone other than Vallejos would have fired the gun.
Rio said the prosecution also failed to offer proof that a firearm had been hidden at all.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com
