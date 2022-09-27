A mistrial was declared Wednesday in the trial of a man who was accused of performing sexual acts on a young girl over a four-year period.
Following three and a half hours of deliberation, a jury foreman informed Judge James Hudson of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County that the jury was unable to agree on a verdict in the trial of 53-year-old Michael Mendoza of Roswell.
The foreman, when questioned, also told Hudson she did not think more time would allow them to reach a verdict on any of the three counts Mendoza faced.
Mendoza was charged with one count of criminal sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 13 and two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor, 2nd degree.
Taina Colon, deputy district attorney, said Mendoza could have faced up to 48 years in prison if convicted.
In a statement Thursday, Colon called the accuser's decision to testify at trial courageous. She noted that the District Attorney's Office has the ability to retry any person facing any criminal count where a jury cannot come to a verdict.
“Moving forward, our office will be meeting with the victim in regard to the matter and is respecting the need for her privacy and time to heal,” Colon said.
Hudson set a status conference for Thursday on how to proceed with the case.
Mendoza's attorney, Doug Jones Witt, on Thursday called Mendoza's case difficult, and while the outcome was not the not-guilty verdict he had hoped for, he believes his team has a strong case.
“We felt like the facts were on our side and we look forward to another chance to exonerate Mr. Mendoza, because from our perspective he didn't do this,” Witt said.
Prosecutors alleged that Mendoza had committed sexual acts on the girl between 2010 and 2014. She was nine years old when the first episode is alleged to have happened. According to court records, the girl first made the allegations in 2018 to members of her family, who contacted police.
When first questioned by authorities about the allegations in 2019, court records state that Mendoza denied them.
During the trial, Mendoza and the accuser, now an adult, were among seven witnesses called to testify, Colon said. The prosecution's case depended heavily on the accuser's testimony.
In their closing arguments, Colon and assistant district attorney Jonathan Roehlke portrayed the case as one of a trusted adult using his authority to manipulate a young girl.
“He (Mendoza) was in his 40s at the time. He knew better,” Colon told jurors in her closing argument.
Colon said that given the severity of the charges, Mendoza had every reason to deny them, while the accuser had no such motive.
“He's got everything to lose and she has nothing to gain,” Colon said.
Witt told the jury that for his client, the case was a “three-year nightmare.” He noted the prosecution's case lacked DNA evidence or corroborating eyewitness testimony.
He added that jurors were tasked with deciding whether his client was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the charges against him, based on the evidence, a threshold he argued the state did not meet.
He also pointed out that despite the abuse Mendoza was accused of, it was only years later that the girl came forward.
Prosecutors defended their case against Mendoza.
Colon referenced testimony from Roswell Police Detective Grace Fresquez, who testified that it is not unusual for victims to not come forward until years after an alleged sex crime.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
