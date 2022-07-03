A man charged with killing two brothers in 2005 has been found not guilty by a local jury.
Gabriel Johnathan Thyberg, 39, was acquitted of first-degree and second-degree murder charges regarding the fatal shootings of Reynaldo Ray Jimenez, 50, and Robert Jimenez Jr., 54.
The incident in the Jimenez residence in the 500 block of East Tilden Street had occurred on May 27, 2005.
The trial started on Monday at the Chaves County Courthouse in front of Judge James Hudson of the New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court. A jury of 12 members and two alternates were sworn in on Monday, and they returned their verdict Thursday.
Hudson ordered Thyberg released from detention following the jury decision.
