A jury trial for a Roswell man accused of killing two other local men in 2005 is scheduled to start in a New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court in Roswell this coming week.
Gabriel Johnathan Thyberg, 39, is accused of first-degree murder in the May 27, 2005, shooting deaths of brothers Reynaldo Ray Jimenez and Robert Jimenez Jr., in their residence in the 500 block of East Tilden Street. Ray Jimenez was 50 at the time, while his brother was 54.
Thyberg was questioned by police shortly after the shootings but was not arrested until March 27, 2017.
Thyberg entered not guilty pleas in February 2019.
The trial is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Monday at the Chaves County Courthouse.