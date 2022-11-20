Many people will be enjoying Thanksgiving trips to see family and friends in other areas of the state or country. Additional travels may come up again as Christmas approaches soon after. Making plans to leave town should also include plans to protect your home and belongings while you are gone.

Meanwhile, Thanksgiving weekend marks the first big shopping days of the season. That unfortunately means there are also thieves out there doing their own shopping of sorts — looking for the easiest targets from whom to steal items, information or identities.