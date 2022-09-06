20220906--zoochatslemur2

A ring-tailed lemur is shown within its enclosure at the Spring River Zoo Saturday. It and the other two lemurs were the subject of a Keeper Chat that day.

 Terri Harber Photo

Spring River Zoo is presenting Keeper Chats during the month of September.

Zoo Director John Wright explained Saturday morning that these discussions about animals at the zoo allow people to get to know about the animals along with becoming familiar with the zookeepers and what they do.