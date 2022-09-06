Spring River Zoo is presenting Keeper Chats during the month of September.
Zoo Director John Wright explained Saturday morning that these discussions about animals at the zoo allow people to get to know about the animals along with becoming familiar with the zookeepers and what they do.
That would include providing insight into the training and expertise of people employed at the zoo.
There will be chat sessions at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Fridays through Mondays. If visitors enjoy these presentations, more could occur during times of the year when people frequent the zoo, he said.
Wright led the morning chat Saturday, which was about the zoo’s three ring-tailed lemurs: Lewis, Hedley and Bernie. The lemurs, all age 16, have been at the zoo since 2007. They have been described as siblings.
“Our goal is to add value to the experience of visiting the zoo with Keeper Chats,” he said.
A couple of young families saw Wright talking to someone and decided to stop.
Wright asked whether anyone knew from where lemurs originate.
One of the people said they came from Africa. They were close. These primates are native to Madagascar, an island off the east African coast.
The children enjoyed hearing about how lemurs fight: They stink up their tails and wave them at each other.
Specifically, the animals pull their tails through glands on their upper bodies that produce smelly substances. Then they wave those long, stinky tails at each other until one gives up.
“They are stink fights,” Wright said.
One of the young children had questions — and shared his thoughts — about the zoo and the animals there.
“Why don’t you have giraffes here?” the boy asked.
“We don’t have them yet,” Wright replied.
He didn’t rule out giraffes in the future, especially “if we have more people visit.”
Wright said there are plans to significantly improve the zoo, including a new visitor entrance, an educational agriculture exhibit as well as a new place for the bears.
The focus of the zoo was weighted heavily toward wildlife rehabilitation. He described the animal exhibits as a “collection of animals injured in the wild.”
Wright is trying to establish relationships that would allow for more healthy animals to reside on the grounds as well as continuing some rehabilitation.
People have been bringing injured wildlife to the zoo. Now, employees are referring these people to the Desert Willow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Carlsbad.
Other people have been abandoning wildlife there. In one instance, 16 peacocks were left at the zoo. The seven other peafowl that already live there wear tiny leg bands so they can be identified, Wright said.
He is also looking at smaller things, such as purchasing electronic signage that could be updated as needed — such as when a baby animal is born — as well as improving placement of trash cans and benches so they are more accessible throughout the exhibit areas.
While continuing to stand by the lemur exhibit, Wright asked some of the adult visitors if they thought the zoo has improved in the past year or so. He became zoo director in June 2021.
Wright asked Gregory and Melissa Carrillo, who both grew up in Roswell, what they thought of the place — especially what they thought about the zoo now compared to about a year or so ago.
“We love it,” said Gregory Carrillo, who was with his wife Melissa and daughter Misty, age 2 1/2. They visit often because Misty loves animals. “It’s gotten a lot better here.”
The long-term goal is to “create a community treasure that benefits our residents as well as our out-of-town guests,” Wright said.
He also admitted that there’s a lot of improvement still needed as the facility begins implementing portions of the zoo's master plan.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Inspection Service issued several citations to the zoo for non-compliance in July 2021. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals asked for the site inspection to be done by the USDA. It resulted in a long-horned steer being relocated because its hooves hadn’t been trimmed after the agency set a deadline for the issue to be remedied, according to earlier reports.
During that same month last year, a bear escaped from the enclosure and was spotted sitting on top of it. The zoo was closed to the public that day so no visitors were in any danger, another account stated.
Wright said the federal agency inspects to determine whether a facility is complying with minimal standards under the Animal Welfare Act.
There are also private organizations that provide accreditation to zoos and aquariums. One of these, the Zoological Association of America, focuses on smaller facilities where animals are exhibited, he said.
