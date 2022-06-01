The Leadership Roswell Alumni Association has chosen three individuals and a couple to receive 2022 Community Leadership Awards. A banquet at the New Mexico Military Institute is planned for June 23 to recognize the honorees. This is the first of four articles about the award recipients.
Margaret Kennard describes herself as a loyal person and that has certainly been on display in her years of volunteer service to the Leadership Roswell program and the Leadership Roswell Alumni Association.
In addition to many other roles in the community, Kennard has been the Leadership Roswell volunteer program director since 2017. She also served with the Leadership Roswell Alumni Association Board of Directors for about four years. Now she is the recipient of the Outstanding Alumni Award for her work with the program and the community.
“Margaret is dedicated to the program and her commitment has helped the program reach new levels,” said local lawyer Rick Kraft. Since 1992, Kraft has been the volunteer executive director of the program that began in 1983.
“The program just graduated its 39th class (and 1,002nd student) with the graduation of the Class of 2022 on April 30th. With Margaret’s help the program continues to get stronger each year,” Kraft wrote in an email.
Kennard said that she has committed to working at least until the end of 2022 with the group and will re-evaluate at the end of the year, given everything else her life involves.
That includes a 7-month-old, Isabella, and six other children who are part of her blended family with husband, John Kennard. Besides Isabella, two other children are still in the family home, a son in sixth grade and a daughter entering high school.
“High school seems to be very busy, with sports and stuff, just from past experience with our other kids,” she said, “so I plan on focusing on that and the current commitments I have.”
The oldest son is a Chaves County Sheriff’s deputy, another child just graduated from college and two are in college.
Kennard also works from home as an administrator for an oilfield supply company and is the current president of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women, with that term running for another seven months.
A city councilor from January 2020 to February 2022 whose own political campaigning ended in March, Kennard is now helping with the Chaves County magistrate judge, Division 2, campaign for her sister, Nicole Rogers. Their dad is current Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers, running unopposed for reelection to the Division 1 seat.
Kennard became involved with Leadership Roswell after she participated in the program in 2015 and, as the chosen class president, worked with Kraft to organize the Class of 2016.
“She did such a good job that we asked her to become program director, a permanent position, beginning with the Class of 2017,” Kraft wrote. “She and I have served side-by-side every year since.”
Kennard said the program “changed her life” when she went through it and she feels dedicated to helping Kraft and the program.
“I think that it sows leadership skills into people. It sows hope into people,” she said. “Rick has created and honed this program over 30 years now. And I believe that leadership training is not something that is readily available here in Roswell. You have to generally travel to conferences and things like that to receive leadership training. So I think it is such an awesome opportunity for people who live in Roswell.”
The program does require a fee, although sometimes employers pay for the training and sometimes scholarships are available. The program that typically runs from September to May also requires taking at least a day off from work each month to participate.
She said that sometimes people think they know everything about Roswell, but she learned a great deal about businesses, industry and government by participating even though she has lived in the county since she was 3.
“You get to see how things work here in Chaves County,” she said, “all the good things we have here to offer.”
Networking opportunities and learning how to make a difference in a community also are gained by participating, Kennard said.
She and Kraft are recruiting members for the Class of 2023 now and encourage people to consider participating by contacting the parent organization, the Roswell Chamber of Commerce.
Kraft described Kennard as someone who has enhanced the program, the longest-running one in the state.
“I appreciate her positive and uplifting attitude and her ability to come up with ideas that add value to the program,” he wrote. “She has been a Godsend and I look forward to working together with her as we continue to work on improving an already awesome program.”
Kennard was nominated by Jean Ann Dunn, who has known Kennard since they were fellow members of the Leadership Roswell Class of 2015.
“I am so proud of Margaret,” Dunn wrote on the nominating form. “She is the epitome of leadership, class, integrity and deserves to be recognized.”
