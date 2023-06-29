Gay Kernan

Kernan 

Following more than two decades of representing parts of Chaves, Lea and Eddy counties, Sen. Gay Kernan (R-Hobbs) announced her intention to resign from the New Mexico Legislature.

“After much prayerful consideration and with the help of my family, I have made the difficult decision to resign my seat as New Mexico State Senator for District 42, effective August 1, 2023,” Kernan said in a statement Wednesday.