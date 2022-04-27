Lake Arthur High School is among 36 schools nationwide that will receive professional assistance and supplies to help welding students starting in the fall.
A company called Airgas is helping 20 returning schools and 16 new schools in 19 states for the 2022 year through its High School Welding Education Initiative, which started in 2012. The program went national in 2018 and has assisted more than 70 schools, 2,700 students and 350 teachers since 2019, according to a company news release. This is the first year that Lake Arthur is participating.
“We are excited to expand and include more schools than ever into this year’s class of the Airgas High School Welding Education Initiative,” said Airgas Chief Operating Officer Jay Worley. “Our associates are very passionate about contributing to and advocating for welding education programs in their communities. We are grateful to be able to support students, teachers and schools helping to shape the future of the welding industry.”
The company said that programs are chosen by four key factors: high unmet need at the school, a productive welding program with the potential to graduate job-ready welders, passionate teachers and local Airgas locations whose employees will help the local schools and students as needed.
According to the news release, participating schools receive a “customized mix” of hands-on professional development training or continuing education for welding teachers, welding consumables or equipment, safety PPE, and other resources. The program also builds long-term relationships with local education leaders and Airgas welding and safety experts.
The welding industry is facing a shortage of skilled labor and STEM graduates, and the field of welding is undergoing a rapid transformation and evolution in manufacturing technologies, the news release indicated.
According to the American Welding Society, 336,000 new welding professionals are projected to be needed by 2026 and an average of 84,000 welding jobs will be filled annually between 2022 and 2025.