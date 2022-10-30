Lake Arthur Municipal Schools will receive up to $790,000 in federal funding to purchase electric-powered buses and install electrical charger stations.
“It is a great opportunity to receive the money for these resources that we need for our community,” Superintendent Elisa Begueria said. “But I also saw this as an opportunity to learn about renewable energy. We are educators and we are always learning. I think that it is good to model for our students to keep an open mind about new things.”
The money is from the Clean Bus Program of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Four school districts in New Mexico received $4.56 million in the first round of funding through the program, created after the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was signed in November 2021.
Begueria said that the district plans to use $750,000 to purchase two electric-powered route buses and $40,000 for the electrical charging stations.
She added that the district heard about the grants from the transportation department of the New Mexico Public Education.
“I had already in the back of mind that we had two route buses — not activity, just route buses — that we needed to start thinking about retiring and buy some new ones,” she said. “I thought it would be a good idea to read through the information and do some research and we ended up applying.”
Begueria said that school district routes only cover about 30 miles, which is how the new buses will be used. They will not be activity buses, which take students throughout the state.
One of the new buses will be a “micro-bus” seating 30 and with a range of 100 miles. Another bus will seat 77 students and have a range of 125 miles. Both will take about eight months to receive.
She said she is beginning to gather information about which companies can install the electric charges and expects that a district team will evaluate proposals to choose a vendor.
The district has six buses now and is in the process of building a bus barn on its campus, west of its football field. Begueria said that project should be completed by fall 2023. Enrollment for the district typically is about 120 to 130 students.
She also expressed her appreciation to New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-Albuquerque), a co-chair of the Bicameral Electrification Caucus for his role in securing funding for the bus program. New Mexico's 1st Congressional District Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-Albuquerque) is also a member of the caucus and the bill received consenting votes of all New Mexico congressional representatives, except Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-Las Cruces).
According to an EPA website, 391 school districts nationwide and in U.S. territories received grants totaling $913 million for zero-emission or low-emission buses to replace existing buses. The grants will fund the purchase of 2,463 zero- or low-emissions buses, with 95% of them being electric, according to an EPA news release.
The Clean Bus Program received 2,000 applications by the time its application process closed in August and chose the first round of recipients from among the eligible and completed applications by a lottery system. Additional applications are under review, with the EPA intending to award another $52 million to complete the $965 million available for 2022.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, has made $5 billion available over five years for the program.
The other New Mexico school districts that have received funding through the program are Dulce Independent Schools, Las Cruces Public Schools and Pecos Independent Schools.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.