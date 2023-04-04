Black metal silhouettes of children decorating the fences around the Lake Arthur Municipal Schools campus are signs of an active welding program among middle school and high school students.
Principal Kathleen Gallaway said that an eighth-grade welding project resulted in the additions to the perimeter fencing.
“Throughout the 22/23 school year, we have had approximately a third of our high school students participate in the welding class, with five of these students enrolled in dual credit through (Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell),” she wrote in an email. “We also devised an exploratory wheel that allows all middle school students to be introduced to welding.”
The school district also plans to host a regional welding competition for the 2023-24 academic year.
Part of the reason the school can boost its welding instruction is outside funding. That includes supplies, support and money from Airgas, a Pennsylvania-based that provides gases, services and technology for businesses.
For the second consecutive year, Lake Arthur High School has been chosen for the company's High School Welding Education Initiative. The only other school in New Mexico to be chosen this year is Dulce High School in the tribal town of Dulce. Nationwide 55 schools were chosen, 14 returning schools and 44 new schools.
Schools are chosen based on unmet needs, an active program with instructors and Airgas suppliers in the area.
During the current academic year, the Lake Arthur school district has used the support from Airgas and other donors to purchase an industrial grinder; safety equipment such as welding jackets, helmets and gloves; and combo sheet metal art welders, said Gallaway.
Airgas Chief Operating Officer Jay Worley said the company's support of schools is intended to “inspire students to fulfill their potential in a welding career and supports welding educators and schools throughout the United States who are preparing graduates to enter welding, engineering and technical careers.”
Before the current school year started, the Lake Arthur welding instructor, Scott Wagner, received training that allows him to certify students to the NC3 certification standards, Gallaway said.
The National Coalition of Certification Centers works with employers, K12 schools and higher education to provide certifications meeting national skills standards, according to the group's website.
“The certifications students receive in high school create a pathway to step seamlessly into the welding certification programs at ENMU-R or any NC3 program,” Gallaway added.
Part of the reason for the Airgas initiative is the need for skilled welders, the company said. According to the American Welding Society website, 90,000 jobs that entail welding as a primary function will be available each year in the United States from 2023 to 2027, with New Mexico among the states with the highest job demand for welding-related occupations.
