Lake Arthur Municipal Schools welding project

Lake Arthur Middle School students created metal sculptures to add to the school district's fencing for their welding project.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Black metal silhouettes of children decorating the fences around the Lake Arthur Municipal Schools campus are signs of an active welding program among middle school and high school students.

Principal Kathleen Gallaway said that an eighth-grade welding project resulted in the additions to the perimeter fencing.