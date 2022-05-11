Some Lake Arthur High School students have been recognized by the southeastern New Mexico office of Marathon Oil Co. for their projects on wind turbines.
Two teams of students enrolled in a Clean Energy Technology course taught by science teacher Andrea Batista presented the results of two months of research and experiments on developing efficient wind blades for turbines to their mentors at Marathon Oil on May 4.
The four mentors decided to make the projects and presentations competitive. They awarded first place to one team made up of three seniors and a freshman, giving them $200 each, with the other team of three sophomores placing second and receiving $100 each.
The students also shared their presentations with fellow students and with teachers during a Tuesday morning assembly at Lake Arthur Municipal Schools.
The work involved assembling a small turbine and, based on their research, designing and testing various styles of blades placed at different pitches to determine which had faster tip speed rates and produced more volts of energy.
“We gained a lot of knowledge about stuff we don’t know about at first,” said sophomore Araceli Palomares, whose teammates included Jacqueline DeLaCruz and Valerie Montes. Their Marathon Oil mentors were Boyd Chesser and Melodie Sanjari.
DeLaCruz and Montes said they definitely improved their presentation skills as well, and all said they increased their interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.
The also said they could envision the possibility of a future as an engineer, given that they could observe a woman mentor functioning in that role.
The other team consisted of seniors Evelin Orona, Sergio Rey and Adrian Rangel and freshman Leslie Hendrix. Jonny Payne and Jay McPherson served as that team’s mentors.
The team said they learned about the scientific and engineering principles that make wind turbines work and how to increase their efficiency, improved their presentation skills and strengthened their math skills. Orona had said during her presentation that they also were required to keep a detailed written log of their experiments and work.
“It was frustrating but fun at the end,” Orona said. “We were slacking but then they said you have to go present in front of a lot of people.”
Some of her team members said there also was a lot of reading involved and a lot of trial and error with the blades.
“Any time we can connect learning to the real world, it is a win,” said Lake Arthur Municipal Schools Principal Kathleen Gallaway. “And for students to see the actual working purpose of science and math and writing, it just makes the whole educational process more meaningful.”
Batista is certified to teach the Clean Energy Technology curriculum, which if taught as a series of courses over years can lead to students being eligible to receive industry certifications. She received a 2021 “Unconventional Thinking in Teaching” grant for $2,500 from Marathon. That helped her to offer the course, Batista said, although the money for supplies came from federal funding to the school.
She said Marathon Oil then reached out to her and asked if there was more they could do to help. Batista suggested mentors, and four signed up to coach students online on a weekly basis. The mentors also coordinated the “competition” and the tour of the company’s facility and well rig control room as part of the visit to the company’s Carlsbad site.
One of the mentors, Production Manager Jonny Payne, said that Marathon’s various operating units look for ways to work with the communities where they are located. Their employees help out with such organizations as food banks and Boys and Girls clubs and were excited to help area students.
Payne said he is a chemical engineer but that he and the other engineers and managers could help the students with energy recovery equations and thinking through the “holistic” lifecycle of building and maintaining heavy machinery, with which they are very familiar given their company’s operation of oil wells. They also coached the students on how to summarize their findings, present data in graphs and make effective presentations, both in visual and oral formats.
Another benefit, Payne said, was just the experience of working with engineers and professionals at different levels of seniority in their careers. Payne said the mentors aimed to treat them as if they were fellow engineers.
“We got some very positive feedback from their teacher just on the growth she saw from these individuals, even just from day-to-day engagement in class,” he said. “They were more talkative and held themselves in higher esteem. They were smart individuals. They were really good to work with.”
Payne said he thinks some students might take a closer look at science disciplines or careers.
“From my perspective it was very beneficial,” Payne said, adding that he hopes to continue such work now that his assignment has moved to the Eagle Ford basin in Texas. “I would have appreciated it when I was their age — a mentor who could have given me some insight because, even coming out of college, I had no real idea what I was getting into just because I had no one who could give me their experience.”
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.