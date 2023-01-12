The Chaves County Land Council meeting that had been scheduled for today (Thursday) at 6 p.m. at the Chaves County Administrative Center has been canceled due to a lack of a quorum. The next meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9.
Land Council meeting canceled
