Nancy Lopez Elementary School at 1208 E. Bland St. 

 Roswell Daily Record File Photo

Members of the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.

Among action items is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the state of New Mexico for an exchange of properties that would allow the RISD to build a new elementary school while state law enforcement receives a highly realistic site to learn how to respond to active shooter events.