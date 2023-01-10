Members of the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.
Among action items is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the state of New Mexico for an exchange of properties that would allow the RISD to build a new elementary school while state law enforcement receives a highly realistic site to learn how to respond to active shooter events.
This proposed MOU is between the RISD and both the state General Services Department and Board of Finance of New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration.
The RISD would be able to construct its new school campus at 1600 E. Tilden St. The site is about 7.8 acres total. In turn, the RISD’s old Nancy Lopez Elementary School campus at 1208 E. Bland St., would go to the state, specifically the state’s General Services Department. It’s slightly larger than five acres.
The state will use the old campus as an active shooter response training facility for the New Mexico State Police and the Department of Public Safety. The existing furnishings will be left at the old campus as well for use in the training that would occur there, said Chad Cole, RISD’s assistant superintendent for finances and operations.
Originally, the idea was for the district to purchase land and also keep the old site. There were plans developed for both a redesign of the existing campus and a new building elsewhere. The site is north of Mesa Middle School, a location the RISD had been considered for the new elementary campus.
The state’s location will provide more land for a playground and is better for the pick-up and drop-off of students. It will also save the RISD money on demolition and bring some tax money into the community with professionals coming here to train at the old Nancy Lopez school, Cole noted.
Wrap-up of design for the new Nancy Lopez site should be complete in late June, with construction starting immediately thereafter, he said.
The state will take possession of the deed to the old campus immediately. RISD has 24 months to get to work on their newly acquired property, but the agreement can be extended if all parties agree, according to the proposed MOU.
Among other pieces of business for the board:
• Hear 90-day plan presentations from representatives of University High School and Early College High School. The staff at each school will outline plans to increase graduations by 5%.
• Conduct a first reading of an item that will lead to the board choosing a schedule for the 2023-24 school year. Four possible calendars for the next school year were presented in December.
• Receive a presentation about the RISD’s Comprehensive School Counseling Program.
• Board members are also meeting in an executive session to discuss collective bargaining strategy. The closed-door meeting is scheduled to occur at the end of the meeting and there will be no action taken.