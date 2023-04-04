Public access to the Roswell Municipal Landfill at 3006 West Brasher Road that began burning Thursday was restored Monday, though some hot spots remain, according to Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the city of Roswell.

“The fire is currently reduced to hot ashes and embers and it remains very smoky,” Wildermuth said in an email early Monday about the condition of the fire that local crews have monitored and sought to contain since late Thursday.