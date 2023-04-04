Public access to the Roswell Municipal Landfill at 3006 West Brasher Road that began burning Thursday was restored Monday, though some hot spots remain, according to Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the city of Roswell.
“The fire is currently reduced to hot ashes and embers and it remains very smoky,” Wildermuth said in an email early Monday about the condition of the fire that local crews have monitored and sought to contain since late Thursday.
No people were injured or Landfill structures damaged, but power outages were reported at the landfill after two electric poles and wires were damaged. Electricity was fully restored by early Monday.
Wildermuth added Landfill staff and personnel from the Roswell Fire Department will meet Monday to determine what needs to be done to deal with what remains of the fire.
Some nearby residents took to Facebook early Monday where they spoke about the continued smoke and odors emanating from the smoke and burning materials.
Landfill employees were evacuated as a precautionary measure at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday after large quantities of tree stumps, branches and mulch caught fire. The Roswell Fire Department, along with a crew from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and volunteers from the Berrendo, Sierra and East Grand Plains Fire Departments, fought the blaze and were able to contain it by 5 p.m. Thursday.
However, fire personnel continued to monitor the situation over the weekend. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
While this blaze is dying down, fire dangers remain high for the area. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for today for much of eastern and central New Mexico.
The message from the office of the National Weather Service in Albuquerque says the high wind warning will remain in place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today with winds of between 30 to 40 mph, and gusts of up to 60 mph expected.
"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the advisory reads.
The National Weather Service in Midland has put in place a red fag warning from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. for Chaves County along with parts of eastern and central New Mexico and west Texas. High winds are forecast for the area with humidity expected to fall as low as three percent.
As a result, people are urged to avoid the use of open flames or activities that can produce sparks.