Despite some remnants of fire that have burned since Thursday, the Roswell Municipal Land fill has been reopened.
Public access to the Roswell Municipal Landfill on 3006 West Brasher Road was restored Monday, though some hot spots remain, according to Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the city of Roswell.
“The fire is currently reduced to hot ashes and embers and it remains very smokey,” Wildermuth said in an email early Monday about the condition of the fire that local crews have monitored and sought to contain since late Thursday.
Power to the Landfill has been fully restored by Xcel Energy following some damage to electric poles that prompted outages.Wildermuth added staff from the Landfill and personnel from the Roswell Fire Department would meet Monday to determine what needs to be done to deal with what remains of the fire.
Some nearby residents took to Facebook early Monday where they spoke about the continued smoke and odors emanating from the smoke and burning materials.
The fire has raged since Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. when the Roswell Fire Department was alerted about the situation after some piles of tree, trunks, and mulch caught fire. Personnel from the Berrendo, Sierra and East Grand Plains Fire Departments, along with a crew from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management aided the Roswell Police Department in fighting the flames, leading to the containment of the fire by 5 p.m. Thursday.
No one was injured and the fire did not reach any structures. However, employees at the Landfill were temporarily evacuated. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.