Motorists traveling on Main Street between College Boulevard and McGaffey Street will experience some lane closures beginning Monday, but traffic will continue to flow through this work zone during an estimated four-week pavement-maintenance project.
According to a press release issued by the city of Roswell, the project will be done in three segments: College Boulevard to Sixth Street, Sixth Street to Alameda Street, and Alameda Street to McGaffey Street. Work will be performed on northbound and southbound lanes, to include turning lanes, during each segment.
As work takes place in each segment, the speed limit will be reduced to 20 mph. Motorists are asked to slow down and use extra caution in the work zone.
The project is expected to be completed by June 10.