Wednesday’s market lamb show at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair was a better day than expected for a Las Cruces youth.
Tanner Dean, a sophomore at Mayfield High School and member of its FFA chapter, took home not just the show’s top trophy for grand champion but also garnered third overall with two of his lambs in a contest with almost 270 entries in 15 classes.
“I feel amazing. I didn’t really expect to do this well,” he said as family and friends congratulated him while he waited to take official photos for his wins.
“He’s had a phenomenal year,” his father, Tom Dean, said.
“You always want to win. You never know where you’re going to be. He’s worked hard in the barn all year. We are extremely blessed,” Tom Dean said.
Tanner had the fourth-place overall lamb at the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque and then took grand champion at the Southern New Mexico State Fair in Las Cruces last week.
Judge Slayton Strube, of San Angelo, Texas, and the owner of a livestock company that focuses on lambs, had high praise for those running the show. This is the second year Strube has judged lambs at ENMSF.
“I was very excited to come to New Mexico and be here with you all. I had a great time this year. It is a big undertaking to put on a show, to have ring help, to have volunteers and staff that just helped to put this show together. It’s a year-round process, it’s a big undertaking,” he said.
Strube brought his 10- and 8-year-old daughters with him for the trip, and said being a father has given him a different perspective on youth livestock showing. He said parents need to remember that working with their kids and their projects is about the moments shared with them more than the competition.
“We’ve got to surrender our competitiveness. Sometimes we let it get in the way. Let’s just keep these kids first and foremost,” he said.
“New Mexico, you’re doing things the right way and right here in Roswell has always been a great place for agriculture and families and raising children, so keep doing what you’re doing,” he said.