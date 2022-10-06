ENMSF market lamb show

Juno Ogle Photo

Judge Slayton Strube, right, shakes hands with Tanner Dean after he named Tanner's lamb as grand champion of the market lamb show Wednesday at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair.

 Juno Ogle

Wednesday’s market lamb show at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair was a better day than expected for a Las Cruces youth.

Tanner Dean, a sophomore at Mayfield High School and member of its FFA chapter, took home not just the show’s top trophy for grand champion but also garnered third overall with two of his lambs in a contest with almost 270 entries in 15 classes.