Last week's RHS lockdown discussed at RISD board meeting

Roswell Independent School District Supt. Brian Luck, far right, talks with members of the school board during their meeting on Tuesday night.

 Terri Harber Photo

An incident on Jan. 4 that resulted in a lockdown and early dismissal of students at Roswell High School was part of a discussion about school safety and security Tuesday during the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) board meeting.

A 16-year-old RHS student is alleged to have brought a loaded firearm onto the campus. The youth was apprehended that same day by a school resource officer and awaits trial for various gun possession and other related charges. Information provided to school staff, then to law enforcement, likely kept the situation from escalating.