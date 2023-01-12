Last week's RHS lockdown discussed at RISD board meeting

An incident on Jan. 4 that resulted in a lockdown and early dismissal of students at Roswell High School was part of a discussion about school safety and security Tuesday during the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) board meeting.
A 16-year-old RHS student is alleged to have brought a loaded firearm onto the campus. The youth was apprehended that same day by a school resource officer and awaits trial for various gun possession and other related charges. Information provided to school staff, then to law enforcement, likely kept the situation from escalating.
When it comes to responding to incidents that have the potential for danger at a campus, “we’re constantly looking to make things better,” said RISD Supt. Brian Luck.
L.J. Harrell, the district’s safe schools liaison, said he understood the frustration and anxiety of families of students at a school where such a situation unfolds, then he went on to explain why parents are asked to stay away until the dust settles.
“We focus on the threat and dealing with it as fast as we can,” Harrell said.
Harrell led a crisis team of nine employees with various skills and knowledge to respond to what happened at the high school. Among his other duties is to implement programs that help teachers and staff react effectively to such crisis situations.
A parent coming to the campus during this type of situation requires someone to deal with them and stop doing something that could be aiding in the response, for example.
Luck said the use of daytime robocalling to inform parents about what was happening at RHS was effective. Late last year, he said communication with parents needed more thought when potentially critical events occur at a campus or during school-related event. Providing updates, when necessary, also had to occur more often.
Roswell High has about 1,400 students and staff, which makes it the largest RISD campus. There have been some activities at other campuses that warranted looking into. These were events that started and ended in conversations and social media postings.
At one of the campuses recently, an administrator was advised to prepare a robocall in case that particular situation became more serious. But concern turned to relief once it was determined that things weren’t as dire.
Both Harrell and Luck stressed that when students and staff hear discussions or see online comments that seem alarming that they need to let school staff or law enforcement know.
Luck noted that it was also a good thing law enforcement stayed on school grounds until students had left the campus. They helped make the gradual release work smoothly. There were 22 officers from the Roswell Police Department, Chaves County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies who made their way to the RHS that day.
Luck said Wednesday that the district wants to ensure that parents’ trust is warranted.
“This wasn’t Uvalde,” Luck noted. “This was a different thing.”
No board action was taken.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a land swap deal with the state that would provide land for a new campus for Nancy Lopez Elementary School. The old school site will be used by state law enforcement as a location for active shooter training.
• Completed first reading for a proposed calendar for the 2023-24 school year. A slightly revised version of the calendar will come back to the board for final approval.
• Decided that board members would retain the committee responsibilities they held in 2022.