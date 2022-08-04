The number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico now is about the same as in January, but the severity of cases is much lower, the state’s health secretary said Thursday.

The first wave of the omicron variant of the virus in January and February caused more than 700 people to be hospitalized, but as of Thursday only 164 people were in hospitals with the virus across the state, Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health, said in the monthly livestreamed press update.