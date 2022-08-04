The number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico now is about the same as in January, but the severity of cases is much lower, the state’s health secretary said Thursday.
The first wave of the omicron variant of the virus in January and February caused more than 700 people to be hospitalized, but as of Thursday only 164 people were in hospitals with the virus across the state, Dr. David Scrase, acting secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health, said in the monthly livestreamed press update.
“It’s a less virulent, less aggressive variant in some ways,” he said.
Scrase also discussed vaccine updates, and Dr. Laura Parajón, deputy secretary of NMDOH and acting state epidemiologist, gave information about the virus that causes monkeypox.
The original BA.1 strain of omicron has disappeared off the state’s charts of identified lineages of the virus. In recent weeks, the BA.5 strain has become more prominent, with BA.4 and BA.2 showing as smaller percentages of specimens that have been genetically sequenced, according to the variant of concern report released this week by NMDOH.
The BA.4 and BA.5 variants have yet to be identified in any specimens genetically sequenced from Chaves County, according to the report.
Deaths have been increasing, however, Scrase said. Through the week of July 28 to Aug. 4, the state recorded 53 deaths, compared to 32 deaths in the final two weeks of July.
In the prior two weeks, there have been six days when the state has recorded 10 or more deaths related to COVID-19, according to the daily reports from NMDOH.
“We’re still not out of the woods. Any time you’re having 10 deaths a day for a really long time, that means a significant impact on individuals and families and communities,” he said.
“But at the same time, the good news is less people being hospitalized as a proportion of total cases and less deaths as a proportion of total cases,” he said.
In Thursday’s COVID-19 daily report, the state reported six of the 164 people hospitalized were on ventilators. There were six new deaths, giving a total of 8,273 since March 2020. There were 930 new cases for a cumulative total of 595,553, and there were 7,895 tests conducted.
According to the NMDOH COVID-19 dashboard, Chaves County now has had a total of 22,815 COVID-19 cases and 349 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 191 cases of COVID-19 in Chaves County in the seven days prior to Wednesday, with a test positivity of 9.81%. There have been five new admissions of COVID-19 patients to Chaves County hospitals in the last week, using 3.2% of general hospital beds and 2.6% of ICU beds.
Scrase also shared updates about COVID-19 vaccines that he said could result in more people choosing to get vaccinated. The Novavax vaccine, which received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on July 13, is now available in New Mexico. It is a protein vaccine using more traditional methods of development. The previously available COVID-19 vaccines were developed using messenger RNA vaccines, a newer technology.
“I have a couple of patients who haven’t been vaccinated yet, and they have concerns about some of the elements that go into making up the messenger RNA vaccine. This is the vaccine that actually doesn’t carry those concerns,” Scrase said.
Like the previous vaccines, the Novavax vaccine requires two doses several weeks apart.
The Pfizer vaccine has now also received full approval from the FDA, moving out of emergency use authorization status, Scrase said.
“For those of you who were concerned about an experimental nature of the vaccine, that barrier has now been removed by the FDA,” he said.
An omicron-specific vaccine booster is also expected to be available soon, he said. Recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and approval from the FDA are expected in September or early October, but the U.S. government has already purchased 171 million doses, Scrase said.
“In the meantime, if you’re behind or overdue for a booster, there’s no need to wait. You can get it now and then you can get on board with the new booster for broader coverage,” he said.
Scrase said he has not yet seen data from trials of the omicron booster, but he said having a variant-specific vaccine will be an evolution toward an annual COVID-19 vaccine much like with influenza.
In the second part of the update, Parajón said monkeypox, which was confirmed in the U.S. in May, is a declared health emergency but there are only 10 cases in New Mexico, all of which were contracted outside the state.
The virus, which is related to the smallpox virus, doesn’t usually cause serious illness or death, but can result in painful lesions, she said.
It is mostly spread through skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or contact with items such as clothing, bedding or towels used by an infected person. It can also be spread through exposure to respiratory secretions from prolonged face-to-face or intimate contact.
“It’s important to know that monkeypox is not spread through casual conversation or walking by someone with monkeypox,” she said.
Symptoms are flu-like such as fever, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a blister-like rash. Symptoms start one to two weeks after exposure and the rash takes about four weeks to heal, she said.
Parajón said NMDOH has been in communication with those identified as having close contact to an infected person and communities that are at high risk of getting it. The state has received 956 doses of the Jynneos vaccine with another 2,600 expected through October. It requires two doses four weeks apart, but Parajón said due to the limited number available now, the state is focusing on first doses for as many people as possible.
“The second dose can be delayed to allow for more people to be vaccinated, so our goal is to try to get as many people vaccinated in high-risk groups to help contain the monkeypox virus,” she said.
The Jynneos vaccine had previously received full FDA approval for use against smallpox, she said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
