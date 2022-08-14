The need for Latina women to support and empower each other now and for future generations was one of the messages delivered at the sixth annual Go Latinas! conference Saturday.
WESST, a women’s small business training and development nonprofit organization, presented the conference at the Clarion Hotel and Sally Port Inn, 2000 N. Main St., with four featured speakers.
Among them was Rosario Rubio, former executive director of Tobosa Developmental Services. She spoke of the challenges of her family in moving from Mexico to the Lake Arthur area and her journey that included 43 years at Tobosa and going to college for the first time when she turned 40 and getting a master’s degree at 55.
Her life has included recent changes, one of which is that she left Tobosa and started her own business consulting firm, Seré Consulting. Seré means “I will be” in Spanish.
“When I ended up leaving Tobosa in March, which was a very, very scary thing, I didn’t know what I was going to do. Things happen for a reason. There are no coincidences. And so I decided I’m a pretty smart woman, I know what I’m doing, so I decided to open my own business,” she said.
The business has helped her in finding a way to live after her career at Tobosa, she said.
“I was able to find what my passion is, what my gifts are. You have to do it every single day, very intentionally,” she said. “So I want to challenge every single one of you also. Why are you here today? There is a reason for why you’re here.”
Another change she said she’s made recently is taking back the name given to her at birth — Rosario — after being known as Rosy for many years.
“My name was changed when I was in junior high because I had a teacher that did not know how to pronounce my name. So at her convenience, she decided to change my name to Rosy. I didn’t know any better at the time, so I went along with it, but not now, no more. My name is Rosario Rubio,” she said, getting applause from the audience.
She encouraged the Latinas in the crowd to support each other in their ventures.
“I think as women, we can sometimes be a little vicious with each other, so let’s stop that. Because collectively, we can do so much better,” she said.
“Let’s start empowering each other, supporting each other, celebrating each other, and let’s continue to pave the way for those younger women that are going to follow behind in our footsteps and show them that collectively we can change the world,” she said.
Evelyn Alvarez, 24, and Kimberly Ramos, 19, were two of the younger generation who attended the conference. Alvarez is working toward a degree in computer science and invited Ramos to come with her to hear the speakers.
“It’s nice to hear from people whose backgrounds are similar to mine and hear their journey,” Alvarez said.
One of the women in the up-and-coming business generation at the conference was Tonianna Romo, 30, who recently started her gourmet candy apple business, Alien Confections. A single mom of three boys with a full-time job, she said she’s been making candy apples for about eight years, so she knew that part of the business. She connected with WESST in May to learn more, she said.
She said the organization has helped her learn about how to present herself, prepare a portfolio and how to get the proper licenses and funding for her business.
She was one of several Latina women to have a vendor booth at the conference.
“It’s kind of hard trying to get what I really want to do out there, so having this opportunity, even if it’s a small window, I’m very blessed,” she said.
Also speaking at the conference were Pilar Aldavaz, owner of the Misc. Office, Andrea Leon Reyes, Portales, an owner and operator of her family's three Los Agaves restaurant franchises, and Olga Gallegos, owner of Burritos and More.
From the New Mexico Youth Challenge Academy, Elyda Grado, placement officer, and Crystal Jackson, mentor coordinator, talked about the need for mentors for their female cadets and asked those present to consider giving their time to do so.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
