Go Latinas

Juno Ogle Photo

Rosario Rubio speaks about her experiences as a Latina in the business world at Saturday's Go Latinas! conference by WESST at the Clarion Hotel and Sally Port Inn. Rubio recently started her own business consulting firm after being with Tobosa Developmental Services for 43 years.

 Juno Ogle

The need for Latina women to support and empower each other now and for future generations was one of the messages delivered at the sixth annual Go Latinas! conference Saturday.

WESST, a women’s small business training and development nonprofit organization, presented the conference at the Clarion Hotel and Sally Port Inn, 2000 N. Main St., with four featured speakers.