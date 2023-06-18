A series of controversial laws that will protect access to abortions and gender-affirming care in New Mexico, as well as expand opportunities for voter registration, took effect Friday, though critics of the measures say they will press ahead to overturn those laws through the state's rarely-used referendum process.

“We're not stopping. We would like every concerned New Mexican to have the opportunity to sign the petitions to get it (the laws) on the ballot, and so that is what we are working on,” said Carla Sonntag, founder of Better Together New Mexico, a conservative advocacy group that is working with a coalition of others on what they refer to as the Referendum Project.