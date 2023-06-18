A series of controversial laws that will protect access to abortions and gender-affirming care in New Mexico, as well as expand opportunities for voter registration, took effect Friday, though critics of the measures say they will press ahead to overturn those laws through the state's rarely-used referendum process.
“We're not stopping. We would like every concerned New Mexican to have the opportunity to sign the petitions to get it (the laws) on the ballot, and so that is what we are working on,” said Carla Sonntag, founder of Better Together New Mexico, a conservative advocacy group that is working with a coalition of others on what they refer to as the Referendum Project.
The laws being eyed for repeal are among more than 100 measures passed in the recent 60-day legislative session that took effect Friday. They include a law that prohibits local governments and other public bodies in New Mexico from discriminating against people for receiving reproductive or gender-affirming care, and another that shields medical professionals who provide such care from facing legal penalties from medical boards and other states.
Other laws being targeted include measures that authorize the establishment of school-based health centers, as well as expand the use of automatic voter registration, make it easier to restore the voting rights of convicted felons and create a permanent list of voters who receive an absentee ballot.
Opposition to the laws came after critics say their concerns were largely ignored by lawmakers when the Legislature considered, and ultimately passed, the measures.
“We had over 450,000 emails on these six laws asking legislators to vote no on them, and they passed them anyway,” Sonntag said.
But organizers missed a Friday deadline that could have delayed the implementation of the laws. Per the Constitution of New Mexico, a law can be suspended or annulled, if 90 days after the legislative session in which it was passed, petitions are sent to the New Mexico Secretary of State with signatures of at least 25% of the total ballots cast in the most recent statewide election. That would allow the implementation of the law to be temporarily halted and for it to be placed on the ballot.
Sontag says 25% of votes cast in the last election translate into roughly 180,000 signatures needed. No total tally of signatures could be provided by Referendum Project as of Friday, but Sonntag predicted it would be far less than the 180,000 that would have been needed.
A law can still be subject to a referendum if petitioners collect signatures equal to 10% of ballots cast in the most recent statewide general election. The deadline to turn those in and get them verified is in July of 2024.
Backers of the Referendum Project say they have seen a groundswell of support across the state, with 1200 volunteers being mobilized across the state to collect signatures.
But the Office of New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has rejected petitions to place the laws on the ballot, arguing that it is exempt from the state's referendum process under the New Mexico Constitution because each of the six laws is necessary for the preservation of public peace, health and safety.
Therefore, the secretary of state's office says, since they have not been certified, the petitions are invalid.
In response, backers of the Referendum Project have filed court actions in several judicial districts across the state arguing that Toulouse Oliver does not have the authority to classify the laws under the public peace, health and safety exemption, or that she has the power to decline a petition on that basis.
“We don't believe she has the authority to classify it that way,” Sonntag said. Instead, they argue the Secretary of State's Office can only reject a petition for technical issues, such as not referring to the bill by its common name in the petition.
The Secretary of State's Office has countered by filing a motion to dismiss those court actions filed by referendum proponents.
Recently, Judge Richard Nott of New Mexico's 13th Judicial District sided with the Secretary of State ruling that her office does have the right to reject the petition due to the preservation of peace, health, and public safety exemption.
A press release from Better Together New Mexico on June 13 said a decision has not been made on whether to file a motion to reconsider.
However, similar legal actions are pending in six judicial districts, including the 5th Judicial District, which is comprised of Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties.
On Thursday, June 22, a hearing on a motion by Toulouse Oliver to dismiss a suit filed by Roswell resident and New Mexico Senate candidate Larry Marker challenging her authority to reject the petitions is scheduled to be heard in Roswell at 1:30 p.m.
