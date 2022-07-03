A community cannot rise any higher than its leaders. Excellent leadership is critical to Roswell being the best it can be. Recognizing this, in 1983 the Roswell Chamber of Commerce board created the Leadership Roswell program. Today it is the oldest continuous program of its kind in New Mexico.
This summer, the program will have graduated 1,002 students. The chamber is currently accepting applications for the Class of 2023, the program’s 40th.
The program takes up to 30 students each year and is designed to develop and equip future leaders.
The class begins in September with a welcome reception and ends in May with a graduation ceremony. It has a Christmas party and each year the class does a class project. The program meets one Friday a month for nine months and includes trips to Santa Fe and to FLETC.
Examples of places toured by Leadership Roswell in a typical year include New Mexico Military Institute, the New Mexico Supreme Court building, Three Amigos Dairy, FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center), the Roswell FAA tower, Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, the county administrative office building, the Roundhouse in Santa Fe, Leprino Foods, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, the Roswell Police Department, Lovelace Regional Hospital, Christmas by Krebs, Rowell Livestock Auction, the governor’s mansion, the sheriff’s department and Double Eagle Ranch.
Leadership training covers topics such as goal setting, attitude, communication, organization, creating margin in your life, leading with passion, dealing with stress, leadership in the family and overcoming failure.
Are you interested in being part of the Class of 2023, or do you know someone would be a good candidate for the program? If you have questions, contact the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, 131 W. 2nd Street, 575-623-5695.
Applications can be obtained from the chamber or online at www.roswellnm.org, and are due back to the chamber by Friday, July 29 at 5 p.m.
There is a cost to participate. Partial scholarships are available.