The Leadership Roswell class of 2022 graduated at the Roswell Country Club on Saturday. Twenty-five students completed the nine-month course learning about Roswell, Chaves County and New Mexico. This year’s graduating class broke the 1,000th graduate mark for the program with the number of graduates now totaling 1,002.
The Roswell Chamber of Commerce program, in completing its 39th year, is the oldest continuous leadership program of its kind in New Mexico.
Leadership Roswell Executive Director Rick Kraft challenged the graduates to climb as high as they can in the organizations they are involved with, but to make sure they use the influence they receive to make a difference in the lives of others.
The power they gain should be leveraged for the benefit of others, not for themselves.
Challenges to make a difference in the community were given by 2021 Class President Matthew Chappell, 2022 Class President Irma Perez and guest speaker City Manager Joe Neeb. Diplomas and 100% attendance certificates were given to the graduates.
Kraft said, “It was another awesome year for the program, thanks to the many individuals who helped with the preparation and presentation of each class and because of another great group of students.” He continued, “The class toured local locations, learned leadership skills and developed a network of contacts to help them fly high in their leadership in the community in their years ahead. Our community cannot rise any higher than its leaders.”
Recruitment has begun for the 40th class, the Class of 2023. Applications and information on the program are available at the Roswell Chamber and on the Roswell Chamber website, roswellnm.org. Applications must be turned in to the Roswell Chamber by no later than July 29.
Kraft encourages those who have an interest in participating in the program to turn in applications early as each year there are potential students who accidentally miss the deadline and are unable to be considered for the class. If you have questions, please call the Roswell Chamber of Commerce at 623-5695 or Kraft at 625-2000.
Those graduating in the Class of 2022 are: Hillary Boston, The Liberty/Pecos Flavors Winery, event coordinator; Pilar Carrasco, RISD, Roswell High School, principal; Nathan Cornil, N8Tech, LLC, IT consultant; Traci Dixon, ENMU-R, grant manager; Corey Fisher, ENMU-R, STEM advising coordinator; Tracy Frie, Roswell Public Library, children and youth librarian; Scott Gilmore, Richland Motors, sales consultant; Noah Hearn, Sanders, Bruin, Coll & Worley, P.A., attorney;
Also, Jeffrey Jasper, retired, president, Midwest Royalties, Inc; Jeremy Kohler, Farm Credit of New Mexico, vice president of business development; Olivia Langley, RISD, Valley View, teacher; Crystal Lethgo, RISD, East Grand Plains, teacher; Suzanna Lujan, Pioneer Bank, payroll cash management; Kevin Maevers, City of Roswell, community development director; Jessica Melendez, Edgewood Partners Insurance Center, senior account executive/AVP; Tarra Morgan-Macias, Olympus, Inc., director of Olympian Academy;
Also, Beth Neeb, retired; Michael Nelson, Country Club Church of Christ, minister; Annemarie Oldfield, ENMU-R, vice president, academic and student affairs; Irma Perez, Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Center, business development manager; Mac Rogers, Chaves County, public service director; Richard Romero, Roswell Police Department, lieutenant; Leonard Stulce, Peppers, supervisor; Thomas Tate, NMMI, Commandant of Cadets; Dixie Van, RISD, Valley View, assistant principal; John Wright, City of Roswell, Spring River Zoo director.