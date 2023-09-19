Learning about the power of words in Introduction to Philosophy

Dr. Lindsay Mayo Fincher interacts with New Mexico Military Institute students during family weekend, a time when parents can sit in on classes. She invites the sister of one of the students to a campus pizza party.  

 Sarah Treschl Photo

The New Mexico Military Institute welcomed parents and families to their campus on Sept. 1 to attend classes and learn alongside students. Cadets in fatigues and red hats marched in formation in front of the Toles Learning Center.

In the basement of the learning center, Dr. Lindsay Mayo Fincher was teaching Introduction to Philosophy to 11 junior college students. Fincher and many of the students wore crisp, white button-down shirts with military patches on the sleeves. Everyone’s shoes were well-shined.