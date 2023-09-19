Learning about the power of words in Introduction to Philosophy

The New Mexico Military Institute welcomed parents and families to their campus on Sept. 1 to attend classes and learn alongside students. Cadets in fatigues and red hats marched in formation in front of the Toles Learning Center.
In the basement of the learning center, Dr. Lindsay Mayo Fincher was teaching Introduction to Philosophy to 11 junior college students. Fincher and many of the students wore crisp, white button-down shirts with military patches on the sleeves. Everyone’s shoes were well-shined.
Fincher and the students were discussing Plato’s “Gorgias,” a book that was written many years before the time of YouTube — yet whose ideas about truth and misinformation remain relevant today. The internet, some might say, makes thinking about the power of words even more urgent.
“This was a difficult read,” Fincher admits. “But the point is to apply the conversation to the world.” The students are discussing how people with power should operate in community — something they’ll grapple with as future leaders.
“A person in authority can use words to manipulate an uneducated audience,” one student in navy slacks summarizes. He taps his pencil on his notebook.
We need only look at the current opioid crisis to see an example of people in power using words to create disinformation and confusion. A relentless advertising campaign contributed to addiction and overdose deaths.
Another student wearing camel-colored fatigues narrows in on a character in the book. “He said he’d rather suffer than do someone else harm.” On the whiteboard behind the students, different handwriting signifies their contribution to “Rhetoric versus Philosophy.”
Years from now, when the students are in positions of power, they can think back on the conversation and decide the kind of leader they want to be. As privileged, educated people, they will be able to bend words to their own advantage. Should they?
In some circumstances, Fincher and the students theorize, an audience might not have enough knowledge or education to recognize if someone is tricking them. Words can manipulate people into thinking and behaving in ways that go against their self-interest.
Putting others’ needs in front of your own would require some self-discipline, the class decides. We self-regulate, says Fincher, “as an obligation we owe our community.” Even if we have a way with words and can sway others, that doesn’t mean we should put our personal desires ahead of the community’s interests.
Another student raises his hand, then quickly changes his mind. He sits on his palm. “I just became really nervous,” he says.
Another student leans forward and appears to want to say, “speak your truth.”
“That’s OK,” says Fincher. “Anxiety can hit us in waves, can’t it?” Fincher normalizes the experience of anxiety as nothing to be ashamed of. We all have moments of anxiety. We work through them. Her words inspire the student to realize his feelings are normal. The words people say to us, if we hear them enough, become our truth.
Words are how we understand the world — that’s why they are so powerful.
In the end, to suffer harm is preferable over inflicting harm, the class decides. Better to endure harm yourself than cause someone else pain.
And, of course, we can use words to make the community better.
“You can persuade people to have better virtues and live a good life,” one student says. “Instead of doing harm and injustice to society.”
Good leaders don’t only drink from the well of words that name their own personal truths. Their well runs deep — and includes everyone.
