Legal Committee members also made several other decisions during their Thursday meeting.
They postponed a vote on proposed changes to Article 2 of the city's Administrative Code, primarily dealing with appointed city officers and department directors, until all suggestions made so far by the city attorney and city councilors could be incorporated. They also forwarded several other items to the entire governing body for consideration at a Feb. 9 meeting.
• Committee members voted to recommend repealing a policy about fee schedules for special events. City staff said the policy duplicated another policy, Special Events PA001. They said they preferred PA001 because it allows city administration greater flexibility, including the ability to waive some or all fees for events considered to have community value.
• The committee moved forward six leases at the Roswell Air Center, including one for the Alien City Dragway LLC.
• They voted for a “sister city” affiliation with Kozienice, Poland, originally suggested to city officials by a local Catholic church leader. The “friendship” charter would not require the city to commit to financial arrangements but would, in the words of the proposed agreement, “oblige us to pursue mutual development and cooperation” among inhabitants of the two cities.
• Committee members recommended a public hearing about some changes to the city's existing ordinance related to messages on electronic signs.
• They also voted to forward a Request for Proposals for an independent accountant to conduct a special audit of the city's past procurement, leasing and contracting practices.
• The committee members moved forward a proposal to renew a contract with Plateau Telecommunication Inc. for five years for internet service at about 30 city locations. The cost would be $254,400 a year. City employees told city councilors that Plateau has had the contract for about seven years.