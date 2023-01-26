One of New Mexico's three members of the U.S. House of Representatives has been tapped to serve on one of the most powerful congressional committees.
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District announced in a press release Wednesday that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, named her as one of four Democrats who will serve on the House Rules Committee.
“I am humbled to serve New Mexicans on the powerful House Rules Committee and be a voice for our people,” Leger Fernandez, whose sprawling district now includes most of Roswell and southern Chaves County, said in the release.
The Committee, she notes, plays a significant role in what legislation reaches the floor and members have an opportunity to influence that legislation. She notes that in the last Congress, she worked with the Committee to gain passage of the Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak Fire Assistance Act, which provides money for those impacted by the two fires that ravaged San Miguel and Mora counties last year.
“I am grateful for the trust Leader Jeffries placed in me to serve alongside an amazing group of lawmakers,” Leger Fernandez said.
Leger Fernandez, a former public service attorney from Santa Fe who was elected to represent the 3rd District in 2020 and re-elected last year, is one of four Democrats selected to be on the committee. The others are U.S. Reps James McGovern, D-MA; Mary Scanlon, D-PA; and Joe Neguse, D-CO.
Because Republicans hold the majority in the House, they will hold nine seats on the Committee.
The press release notes that the House Rules Committee was established in April 1789, making it one of the oldest standing committees in the House.