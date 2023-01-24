Teresa Leger Fernandez

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-NM

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez is urging Republican colleagues to raise the nation's debt ceiling without demanding steep federal spending cuts, saying failure to do so will have grave consequences for the global economy.

“If they don't do that, we could fall into economic recession that is bigger than anything we've ever seen," Leger Fernandez, a Democrat representing the 3rd Congressional District, told the Roswell Daily Record during a visit to Roswell Thursday.