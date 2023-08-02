Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, NM-3

With fights over spending and a new farm bill ramping up in Washington, D.C., U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM-03) says she will work to make sure nutrition assistance programs are not on the chopping block.

“I will be championing the need to keep the nutrition programs, to keep them funded at the level that we had them funded at in Fiscal Year 2023, stable funding,” Leger Fernandez said in a recent interview with the Roswell Daily Record.

