With fights over spending and a new farm bill ramping up in Washington, D.C., U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM-03) says she will work to make sure nutrition assistance programs are not on the chopping block.
“I will be championing the need to keep the nutrition programs, to keep them funded at the level that we had them funded at in Fiscal Year 2023, stable funding,” Leger Fernandez said in a recent interview with the Roswell Daily Record.
Spending levels on those programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is commonly known as food stamps, will be set later this year when Congress has to pass a new five-year farm bill. The current $867 billion farm bill, also known as the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, is set to expire at the end of the year.
SNAP and a host of other nutrition programs, which serve senior citizens, children, low-income households and tribal communities, are funded through the mammoth spending bill, along with crop insurance, conservation and other federal initiatives related to agriculture.
Congressional Republicans are expected to call for imposition of new work requirements and reductions in spending for such food assistance programs, which in 2018 comprised 76% of the overall price tag of the farm bill. Estimates for a 2023 package predict that share will swell to 84%.
Per a May report from the Congressional Research Service, those rising costs are due to assistance during the pandemic along with administrative changes as to how SNAP benefits are calculated.
But Leger Fernandez said it is in the best interest of New Mexicans and the nation in general not to slash those programs. She notes that studies have shown children who are not adequately fed, tend to perform more poorly in school.
“So we need to make sure those are fed because it's good for our future,” she said.
Leger Fernandez, whose district is heavily rural, notes that beyond those who are on the programs, they also are a benefit to the communities of agriculture producers who purchase and sell the food, by providing them with more customers.
A big focus of the bill, she said, will be to continue to allow programs to purchase more food locally.
“So that if you are in Roswell, part of the commodities and part of what we are purchasing for the SNAP program or for the nutrition programs in schools are coming from the farms surrounding … Chaves County and Lea County,” she said.