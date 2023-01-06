The historic impasse in the nation's Capitol continued to unfold for a third day Thursday, with at least another four rounds of voting by members of the U.S. House of Representatives failing to produce a Speaker to lead the raucous chamber.
As of press time Thursday, after three days and at least 10 ballots cast, no candidate reached the 218 votes needed to win the speakership.
With a five-seat majority, the bulk of Republicans have rallied around Kevin McCarthy of California as their choice to helm the chamber as Speaker, a position that would also put him second in line to the presidency.
But about 20 holdouts among Republicans, closely aligned with the House Freedom Caucus, a group of fervent conservatives with an anti-establishment bend, have refused to get behind McCarthy, denying him the speakership in a House.
By the 10th round of voting McCarthy, who began the day with 202 votes, saw that number fall to 200. That is 12 votes behind Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the incoming minority leader and Democrats pick for the office.
Byron Donalds of Florida, a former McCarthy backer who later launched a bid for Speaker, accrued 13 votes. Oklahoma's Kevin Hern amassed seven votes, while one member voted present.
Just after the 8th round of voting on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, a Democrat from New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, said despite rumors of a deal being reached for McCarthy to get the votes needed no end appeared to be in sight.
“Right now, I can tell you we are in the same holding pattern we were on in the 8th vote,” she said in a phone interview with the Roswell Daily Record.
It marks only the 12th time in U.S. history a speaker did not win an outright majority on the first ballot. The last time that happened was in 1923, when Fredrick Gillette of Massachusetts was elected on the ninth ballot. It's a record that the House has now breezed past but is far short of the 144 ballots that according to the U.S. House of Representatives it took to name a speaker in 1855.
For days, the inability to name a speaker has griped Washington D.C., commanding around-the-clock coverage from the media putting internal strife within the Republican Party on display.
Democrats, Leger Fernandez says, are in a different position, one she said shows a sense of order, among their own rank and file, all 212 of whom have been unwavering in their support of Jeffries.
“Democrats are unified in their support for our leader and leadership team,” Leger Fernandez said.
That, she insists, is not invoked as a means of reveling in the divisions, but is a contrast that cannot be ignored.
As far as talk of Democrats banding together with more moderate Republicans to elect a speaker, Leger Fernandez dismissed such talk, saying in the end that is the function of the party that holds the majority.
“When you have the majority, whether it be a one-person majority, or three or 140 majority, your job is to elect the Speaker of the House,” she said.
Leger Fernandez said in 2021, when she was first elected to Congress, then Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats were able to forge consensus, despite holding a similar narrow majority and even larger challenges.
“Even while we were in the middle of a pandemic, we began organizing immediately,” she said.
Some Republicans have dismissed the ongoing inability to elect a speaker, framing it as a robust debate or a necessary step to making sweeping changes to a Congress they say Americans have become disillusioned with.
“That is the nature of what we do here. People have suffered a sort of anxiety over not knowing what the outcome is. They've been accustomed to Washington working the wrong way for too long,” U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-NC, said on Fox News.
Leger Fernandez said the delay in naming a speaker obstructs all other necessary business in the House from taking place. She cites the work needed to be done on a number of fronts, from seeking a resolution on a looming fight to raise the nation's debt ceiling, to the most basic elements of governing, such as swearing in members and establishing committees that are crucial to forming legislation.
As a result, things like laying the groundwork for a new farm bill, legislation passed once-every-five years to fund and authorize an assortment of agricultural and food assistance programs, could be delayed.
The speakership fight, she worries could also be a preview of more contentious fights to come, which could bring the House to a standstill.
McCarthy since November has been working to court a number of holdouts, giving into demands to revamp rules, and give more conservative members a stronger say in how the House runs, as well as lowering the threshold to oust a speaker. Leger Fernandez, though, said she is worried about the consequences of such concessions.
“If the demands are made to gain the speaker's gavel means that a speaker cannot govern, it is not good for America, it is not good for New Mexico,” she said.
Electing a speaker is a matter so pressing that Leger Fernandez said she and other Democrats believe there should be no let-up in voting until the situation is resolved.
Though, because of their small majority, Republicans could succeed in a motion to adjourn temporarily, Leger Fernandez said it will be over the objections of Democrats.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.