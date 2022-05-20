State and local water representatives met with a group of state legislators Thursday morning to discuss some of their plans and ideas to cope with an unprecedented water crisis expected to face the state as rising temperatures, climate change and other factors could lead to 25% less water in state rivers and available to recharge aquifers by 2070.
Members of the state Legislative Finance Committee chaired by District 9 Rep. Patricia Lundstrum (D-Gallup) convened Thursday morning at New Mexico Military Institute for the second of three days of meetings in southeastern New Mexico.
The group heard about and weighed in on issues concerning the oil and gas industry and clean energy during its Wednesday meeting in Artesia. The Thursday meeting concerned not only water but issues involving public K-12 education and higher education.
The Friday morning meeting at NMMI is scheduled to focus on southeastern New Mexico economic development and capital projects.
State Engineer Mike Hamman discussed responses to the northern New Mexico wildfires and the possible damaging effects they could have on watersheds when rains or snows begin.
He and New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission Deputy Director Hannah Riseley-White also gave overviews of state planning efforts. That includes the work of the 20-member Water Policy and Infrastructure Task Force established at the directive of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to develop a 50-year water plan. The task force is scheduled to have its first meeting June 1.
“We are in a world of hurt in terms of water in New Mexico right now,” said Riseley-White. “It is the third year of a significant drought. I think all of that is hitting home significantly for me — the importance of the work around the 50-year water plan, the increasing scarcity around the state and the need for us to plan together for those conditions.”
Riseley-White presented the projection that the state is likely to have 25% less river water in 2070 due to hotter temperatures, changes in precipitation patterns and the wildfires, floods and other effects expected as a result. She said the conclusion is from a report developed by the New Mexico Bureau of Geology and Mineral Resources at the request of the Interstate Stream Commission.
Greg Alpers, chairman of the board of the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, based in Roswell, and Coley Burgess, manager of the Carlsbad Irrigation District, talked about some of their ideas for dealing with current and expected precipitation shortfalls — which, in the past, have led to costly litigation and strife over allocations from the Pecos River.
Alpers is a farmer and a PVACD board member for 12 years. He gave an overview of the district that serves about 100,000 governmental entities, businesses, farmers and ranchers, and individuals in Chaves and Eddy counties, including its efforts to date to conserve and preserve water.
“We are using the same amount of water as we did in the early ‘70s when the metering order was implemented,” Alpers said. “And we have — at minimum, at minimum — quadrupled the agricultural economic impact in the Pecos River system.”
He also talked about the need to avoid any future priority calls on Pecos River waters by the Carlsbad Irrigation District.
Priority calls are formal requests to the Office of the State Engineer for Pecos River water usage — for New Mexico users — to be administered by the state according to users’ rights to the water.
“A priority would be devastating to the PVACD and other upstream users such as the Ft. Sumner Irrigation District and the entire economy” of the area, he said.
His top ideas for helping to avoid priority calls included fully funding the Office of the State Engineer; increasing the amount of water allowed to be held in the Brantley Reservoir near Carlsbad, which supplies the CID; creating a state-funded grant that the CID could use to purchase federally backed insurance to pay farmers and ranchers when precipitation is below needed amounts; infrastructure investments for CID canal linings; investing in watershed projects that reduce the risk of wildfires, plant vegetation to increase carbon capture and remove saltcedar and one-seeded juniper, which Alpers said can reduce groundwater by 50%.
Alpers also advocated for a state water bank. He said that idea needs further development, but the general concept is to allow water districts to sell or lease water during years when precipitation is abundant.
Burgess, a pecan grower, explained that he recently became the manager of the CID after seven years on the board of directors. He said the district covers 20,000 acres, with between 15,000 to 16,000 acres in cultivation. It has 516 members, which includes the PVACD, which has spent $19 million to purchase land and water rights in the CID so that it would have water available if a priority call is made official and PVACD water use is curtailed.
Burgess indicated the district is aware of its need to modernize.
“The CID is flood irrigated. The way the system was set up was for flood irrigation,” Burgess said. “So for over 100 years no one has attempted anything else.”
He presented six ideas the district is considering to increase water efficiency and cope with continued drought conditions. But he added that the district, which does not have a taxing ability, will require state, federal or private funding sources to move forward with some concepts.
In addition to agreeing that full funding of the Office of the State Engineer helps local water districts, he said the CID is involved now in a district-funded project to update its 1980s software. Other ideas are future implementations of canal automation to avoid overruns or water losses, as well as improved metering systems; installing modern canal liners that will stop water seepage but that still allow for equipment to be used inside the canals; developing a state-funded program to help farmers adopt drip irrigation, misting, micro-sprinklers or other low-flow irrigation methods; using lateral piping as an alternative to open irrigation canals; and exploring a collaboration with a solar developer to install solar panels over the canal, with the project generating revenue for the district.
Among the legislators participating were District 66 Rep. Phelps Anderson (DTS-Roswell) and District 59 Rep. Greg Nibert (R-Roswell).
Anderson said he was pleased to see that the PVACD and CID are seeking solutions together.
It was a “refreshing report on PVACD and CID working together to address the impending water shortages on Pecos River economic activity,” he said.
Nibert said that he was glad the Legislative Finance Committee, which makes the initial effort to build the state budget each year, was meeting in Roswell and southeastern New Mexico.
“Southeastern New Mexico contributes a significant portion to that budget,” he said. “Showcasing our community and many positive results from previous funding puts us in a good position for future investment and funding.”
Rebecca Roose, deputy secretary of the New Mexico Environment Department, and Marquita Russel, CEO of the New Mexico Finance Authority, also talked about their agency’s water-related financing programs for infrastructure projects.
Roose said the state has changed its focus to “shovel-worthy” projects instead of “shovel-ready” projects in recognition that less affluent communities might not have the manpower or the means to build projects without funding first. She also said that the state must apply to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the water-related funding available from the federal infrastructure bill before it will be available to New Mexico communities.
