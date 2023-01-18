With women now comprising a majority in the New Mexico House of Representatives, Republicans nominated a long-time Chaves County lawmaker as their party's candidate for Speaker of the House Tuesday.
House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, announced the nomination of Candy Spence Ezzell from the floor.
A rancher from Roswell who has represented New Mexico House District 58 since 2005, Ezzell is the longest-serving Republican woman in the chamber. Her Republican colleagues voiced their support for the possibility of Ezzell as speaker.
“I want more Candy,” state Rep. William Rehm, R-Albuquerque, said when called on to cast his vote.
Ezzell ultimately fell well short of clinching the speaker post, losing to Democratic state Rep. Javier Martinez of Albuquerque. Democrats hold a 20-seat majority in the House, and Martinez prevailed in a party-line 45 to 25 vote.
Martinez will replace now-former Speaker of the House Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, who last year announced he would not seek re-election.
The idea to nominate a woman came from state Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, during a meeting of the House Republican Caucus. He said Democrats have lauded the fact the House is now majority female and floated the idea of nominating a woman.
In a statement, Ezzell said she was honored to have been nominated.
“I am also honored to have watched over the years as so many women entered this Chamber and have led in developing policy for New Mexico. The historic women-majority in our Chamber is something I and so many of our other women lawmakers are very proud of,” she said.
Before his victory, Martinez in a press conference vowed to seek input from New Mexicans of all backgrounds, including Republicans.
“Democrats don’t have all of the answers. I know, our colleagues on the other side have ideas as well, and I’ve committed to them and I commit to the people of the state to make sure that those ideas are heard and incorporated, and we can find common ground,” Martinez said.
New first-time members
The speaker election occurred as members of the House and New Mexico Senate convened for the start of the 60-day Legislative session at the Roundhouse.
Nibert noted in an interview with the Roswell Daily Record last week that this session both Democrats and Republicans in the House will have totally new leadership teams.
“There's no one in past leadership who will be serving in leadership this upcoming session,” he said.
In addition to Martinez as speaker, state Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, will be House Majority Floor Leader; just-elected state Rep. Reena Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, is House Majority Whip and state Rep. Raymundo Lara, D-Las Cruces, House Democratic Caucus Chair.
On the Republican side, state Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, takes on the role of House Minority Leader, while state Reps. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, and Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, are now Minority Whip and House Republican Caucus Chair respectively.
A whole new crop of first-time members were elected to the House in November. Nibert says while none of the Senate was up for re-election, the entire House was and many of its members last year opted not to run again.
Nibert, who has been in the House since 2016, said newly minted members will likely experience a steep learning curve, but it will not have a negative effect on the Legislature. “I don't see that is going to be a huge disruption,” he said.
Restrictions lifted
The session is also markedly different than those in recent years. Rules mandating the wearing of masks and social distancing, and requirements for Round House visitors to show their vaccine status lapsed.
State Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, in an interview from the House Floor, said people were in close physical contact and he had only seen one mask or face covering so far that day. “Things are back to normal,” he said.
Spending
Lawmakers begin the session as state coffers are filled with record revenue and the state has on hand record reserves.
During the session, the Legislature will have $3.5 billion in “new money” — funds in excess of what was appropriated in last years budget. The Legislative Finance Committee attributed the tide of revenue to the ongoing boom in oil production and expected increases in collections of income and Gross Receipts Taxes.
In their recommendation last week, the Legislature called for a budget of $9.44 billion, representing a 12% or $1.04 billion increase over planned spending for FY 23.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in her own budget proposal outlines $9.4 billion in spending, or 11.9% more than the budget for the last Fiscal Year.
Spending in both budgets includes big boosts in education and other social spending. The governor's proposal sets aside money for a 4% increase in salaries for state and public school employees. That bump in pay is 5% under the Legislature's proposal.
The governor's budget also set aside $1 billion for tax rebates. Under the governor's plan, individuals who file taxes in New Mexico will receive a $750 rebate.
Despite the robust economy and current fiscal picture, Republicans from southeast New Mexico have expressed unease about the rising spending levels, worried it would mean new recurring obligations in years ahead, and steep cuts in years when revenues come in lower.
“I think we can get by with having a lot of money to spend, if its one-time obligations in infrastructure, but I'm concerned when we create new programs that we have to fund year in and year out,” Nibert said.
The budgets of the governor and Legislature each call for maintaining cash reserves at 34.9% and 30% respectively, which would represent a record for the state. But some think those levels are still too low.
“I would have done a minimum of 40%,” Townsend said, explaining that oil and gas prices are sliding, something which could mean big reductions in state education and other programs if that revenue recedes.
“It will have a devastating effect, if we have to slow stuff down,” he said.
Crime
As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 100 bills were already filed in both the House and Senate for consideration.
Many of those will focus on addressing the state's high crime rate. Rehm has addressed a spate of bills that would stiffen criminal penalties. But in his press conference Tuesday, Martinez indicated tackling the state's persistent public safety concerns will require more than stiffer penalties.
More investments and improvements in behavioral health, housing assistance and gun safety measures will also need to be part of the equation.
“It has to be an all hands on deck approach. It has to be a thought out approach to ensure that our communities can be safer,” he said.
One of the newest members of the New Mexico House, state Rep. Andrea Reeb, R-Clovis, who represents House District 64, which includes Chaves County, says tackling crime is a top priority for her.
A former district attorney in New Mexico's 9th Judicial District, Reeb hopes to co-sponsor some of Rhem's crime bills and push for measures such as a state Constitutional amendment to rescind some of the bail reforms passed by voters in 2016, which critics have said amount to a “catch and release” program.
“With the crime problem we are having, I am hoping we can get some of those bills passed,” Reeb said.
Legislative modernization
Also considered this session will likely be measures to modernize the Legislature itself. New Mexico has an all-volunteer legislature with no year-round staff.
Martinez said revamping the Legislature is a top priority in the coming session. One proposed constitutional amendment would extend all legislative sessions to 60 days and increase the number of items that can be introduced and considered in odd-numbered years. Others have called for a paid legislature with paid staff.
Martinez said such proposals are not lawmakers voting to give themselves a pay raise, but is something needed to create a more modern and efficient Legislature.
Some legislators such as Townsend though remain skeptical. He said providing staff in each lawmaker's district is something he might be supportive of, but he is wary of proposals that would pay lawmakers.
However, he would possibly consider such a plan if it also included term limits on representatives and senators.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
