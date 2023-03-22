The gavel fell at noon Saturday, bringing to an end a 60-day legislative session that featured everything from debate on contentious social issues to leadership shakeups to last-minute bipartisan agreements.
After weeks of committee meetings and floor debates, many said they were relieved to be back home.
“Sixty days is a long time and it's nice to get out and breathe a little air in southeast New Mexico and enjoy life,” Rep. Jim Townsend (R-Artesia) said. Most of those representing Chaves County in Santa Fe had mixed feelings about the session.
“It had its good points and its bad points,” he said. Nonetheless, he believed it was a productive session, with the House sending out close to 300 bills.
Two new lawmakers representing districts that include parts of Chaves County took office: Reps. Jimmy Mason (R-Artesia) and Andrea Reeb (R-Clovis). Reeb said she had a generally favorable impression about the work that was done.
“Overall, I thought it was a good experience. I got to look at...a lot of different areas that I wasn't familiar with previous to becoming a legislator,” she said.
The session was the first time the Legislature convened since last November's elections, in which Democrats retained full control of state government, including a 45-25 majority in the House. Those numbers allowed them to guide several progressive measures through on abortion rights, gender-affirming care, voting rights, gun safety proposals and the environment.
Life at the Legislature was also a contrast to other recent sessions. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, face coverings and social distancing were not required, and both parties in the House had new leadership at the helm.
Following the decision at the end of last year's session for then-House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe) not to seek re-election, Rep. Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque) was elevated to the position of speaker. The longest serving member of the House, Rep. Gail Chasey (D-Albuquerque), was tapped by her party to be House Majority Floor Leader.
Despite having only served in the House for one-term, Republicans picked Rep. Ryan Lane (R-Aztec) to lead their caucus. Less than two weeks into the session, the party sought to replace its second-highest member of leadership when Rep. Greg Nibert (R-Roswell) filled the vacancy created when Rep. Jason Harper (R-Rio Rancho) stepped down from his position as House Minority Whip.
For Republicans from Chaves County, the change in leadership was welcome, with legislators now receiving some notice about what bills would reach the floor when.
“We have a speaker that is in tune to what the representatives are saying and doing,” Rep. Candy Ezzell (R-Roswell) said.
That in turn lessened the tension and disputes that local lawmakers said had become more frequent in the House in recent sessions.
“There has been less fighting, people have gotten along, the temperature has been reduced and I think that has been a concerted effort by people in leadership of both parties,” Nibert said.
Medical Malpractice
Some bipartisan deals were also struck, most notably a deal to stave off what many worried could be an impending shortage of medical providers in New Mexico, brought on by provisions in a medical malpractice law the Legislature had updated years ago that would have raised medical malpractice claims to $6 million, making it harder for independent healthcare facilities to afford malpractice insurance and doctors to practice within New Mexico.
"I've been getting emails and phone calls from doctors from all over the southeast corner of the state,” said Rep. Candy Ezzell (R-Roswell). The worry was especially real for rural New Mexico which already has a shortage of medical care providers.
Under the deal brokered by the governor and sponsored by the leadership of both parties in the House and Senate, payouts on claims brought against independent healthcare facilities which are members of the New Mexico Patient Compensation Fund would increase to a more modest $1 million starting in 2024.
Each year after, the cap would be automatically adjusted based on the previous three-year average of the consumer price index.
Tax reform
With a $3.6 billion surplus and extensive negotiations, the Legislature was able to secure support for a legislative package that overhauls the state's tax code.
Some provisions of the $1.2 billion package include changes that broaden personal income tax brackets while reducing rates for all New Mexicans, a cut of half a percent in the state's Gross Receipts Tax and one-time rebates of $500 for individuals who filed a state tax return in tax year 2021 and $1,000 for joint filers.
Many lauded the final product as sweeping reform which will reduce the burden on New Mexico taxpayers, boost credits to low-income and middle-class state residents, and help address challenges within the state related to crumbling infrastructure, the lack of health care providers in rural areas and climate change.
But lawmakers from southeast New Mexico felt that while the package contained provisions that they agreed with, what was in it was not enough to win their support. Some said too many restrictions were placed on capital gains income, while others argued more should have been done to ease the tax burden on middle-income earners and encourage investment in New Mexico industry.
“We need comprehensive tax reform and the tax package did not provide that reform,” Nibert said.
Budget
Before leaving Santa Fe, lawmakers sent a $9.6 billion budget to the governor for the coming fiscal year. It represents a 14% increase over the one passed last year and keeps state reserves at 30%. The high spending and reserve rates come as record oil and gas production has led to an influx in cash into state coffers.
Ezzell and many other Republicans nonetheless opposed the budget, saying it contains too many items that will require continued funding at high levels in future years when revenues coming into the state fall.
“We put things in there that we can't sustain,” Ezzell said.
Crime
Crime was a central focus when the Legislative session got underway.
In the House, Democrats pursued what they called a comprehensive approach to community safety that focused on treatment for substance abuse, mental health treatments, addressing homelessness, gun safety, in addition to changes in sentencing.
Legislation creating penalties for organized retail crime, a new state law that provides a penalty for knowingly providing a convicted felon with a firearm, and a measure that makes beastality a crime in New Mexico were all forwarded to the governor.
The budget also contains funds to recruit and retain police officers. But Republicans say they are disappointed more action was not taken.
“In the end, I thought we were way too soft on crime. We didn't do enough to curb the propensity of crime in New Mexico to make a difference,” Townsend said.
Reeb, a former district attorney and one of the leading House Republicans on crime issues, expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome.
“I did not think the session was great on crime,” she said.
Reeb said she is concerned about some measures that made it through the Legislation, such as doing away with sentences of life without parole for juvenile offenders, and another bill that eases mandatory time for some drug crimes.
Pushes to amend the state's pretrial detention system and bills that would increase sentences for felons who unlawfully posses a firearm were among the slate of crime bills that were tabled.
Legislative modernization
A flurry of bills were floated early in the session aimed at updating the structure of New Mexico's Legislature.
New Mexico is currently the only state legislature in the nation that does not provide lawmakers with a salary or staff. The Legislature meets once a year for 60 days in odd-numbered years and 30 days in even-numbered years.
According to the Constitution of New Mexico, in 30-day sessions the only matters that can be taken up in legislation are budget, revenue and appropriations bills; those crafted pursuant to special messages from the governor; and those from the previous session that were vetoed by the governor.
Multiple bills and proposed Constitutional amendments were brought forth at the start of this session to revamp or study possible reforms to make the Legislature more professional. Some of these include paying lawmakers or providing them with staff. None of them won the approval of both the House and the Senate.
For now, Townsend says he does not see the most ambitious proposals gaining enough traction to become a reality.
“I don't think the public is ready for a full-time legislature. I don't think the public is ready for a paid legislature,” he said.
However, ideas about legislative reform have been floated in recent sessions, including changes to the number of days a session can last and what can be considered during sessions in odd-numbered years.
That ongoing conversation, Townsend said, makes it likely at least some modest reforms will be enacted.
“I think it's just inevitable that something sooner or later is going to happen,” Townsend said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, breakingnews@rdrnews.com or on Twitter at @alexrosstweets.
