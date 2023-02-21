Several bills being considered by the New Mexico State Legislature would hike excise taxes on liquor sales and use some of the money to fund new programs meant to counter the ill effects of alcohol misuse.
Several state agencies also indicated in reports to the Legislative Finance Committee that studies have indicated that increased liquor taxes have proven effective in decreasing alcohol consumption, an assertion supported by an alcohol health policy expert asked by bill sponsors to speak at a recent legislative committee meeting.
A duplicate of that proposed legislation had been filed as Senate Bill 259, but the House bill had been the one progressing through the Legislature. It has the support of five Democratic legislators from both chambers, but it was tabled temporarily by the House Taxation and Revenue Committee on Monday morning at least until the Legislature makes some budget decisions.
HB 230 would take effect July 1 and would require wholesalers to pay a 25-cent excise tax for single servings of beer, spirits and wine from July 2023 to July 2027. Taxes would increase from that base after July 2027 by using a calculation involving the prevailing Consumer Price Index rate at the time. Some of the taxes would go to the general fund, but what is called the net tax would be distributed to funds and municipalities for prevention, treatment and aid programs, with a newly created Alcohol Harms Alleviation Fund receiving 86.25%.
Money from the new fund would be appropriated by the Legislature to five state departments so that they could develop educational, prevention, treatment, recovery and victim-assistance programs. The state agencies are the Health Department, the Human Services Department, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, the Public Education Department and the Higher Education Department. The bill also has some other provisions, including appropriating $200,000 for fiscal year 2024 to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration to work with contractors to coordinate proposals for services under the new fund.
Proponents of HB 230 say that the problems caused by alcohol cost the state about $1.8 billion a year due to crime and behavioral and physical health problems, with one in 11 deaths in New Mexico in 2021 due to alcohol-related causes. The tax would raise about $181 million a year in its first year for the prevention and aid funds, according to a fiscal impact report, with an expert, Dr. David Jernigan, saying that 75% of the tax would be paid by the 18% of the state's population who are excessive drinkers. Experts also said the tax is expected to reduce alcohol consumption by almost 10%. Bill supporters also said taxes are needed for prevention and treatment programs to ensure consistent and stable funding.
Current law has many different tax rates for alcohol, depending on the type of alcohol and how and where it is produced, but the taxes range from eight cents a gallon for beer to $1.60 a liter for spirits. According to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, the taxes proposed by HB 230 and SB 259 would increase 250% for spirits, 275% for wine and 550% for beer and hard cider. If the bill becomes law, New Mexico would have the highest beer tax in the nation.
Opponents speaking at a Feb. 10 committee hearing included associations representing alcohol manufacturers and distributors, as well as representatives of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber and a lobbyist for the New Mexico Restaurant Association.
The New Mexico Restaurant Association’s CEO Carol Wight also spoke in opposition saying that an industry that has been hit hard by inflation and COVID pandemic shutdowns and business restrictions doesn't need its businesses or customers paying more at this time. She added that the state has other options for funding alcohol prevention, treatment and aid programs. “Let restaurants get back on their feet before suggesting yet another inflationary cost to doing business,” Wight said, indicating she was talking most specifically about House Bill 230.
Wight questioned the entire premise that increased taxes will alleviate alcohol-related problems, saying New Mexico has some of the highest alcohol taxes already but also some of the worst alcohol-linked health and crime rates. She said that the state could have chosen and should have chosen to use all liquor taxes for treatment, prevention and aid programs, but has not done so.
“The industry has, for years, advocated that all of the money should go to prevention and treatment programs,” Wight said, “but the legislature has refused to make that simple change.” She added that the state has ample funds this year to fund prevention and aid programs so that it doesn't need to directly tax businesses or individuals.
Senate Bill 61, introduced by Sen. Bill Tallman (D-Bernalillo County), also would change rates starting July 1 so that they would be applied to single-servings. The taxes would range from four cents for beer to 16 cents for “fortified” wine, with different types of rates and lower taxes for microbrewers, small wineries and craft distillers. Net taxes raised for prevention and aid purposes would be an estimated $29.8 million during the first year. The money would be distributed to three funds and certain municipalities. A new domestic violence fund administered by the Human Services Department would be created and would receive 49.5% of the net taxes. The bill is due to be heard by a Senate Committee on Tuesday.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.