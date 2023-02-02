A state bill to change an existing law with the aim of increasing seed investment in early-stage manufacturing and research startups is receiving the support of some New Mexico business advocates, although the Legislative Finance Committee has issued a report saying that it isn't sure about the possible effects on the state budget.

“On the surface this bill sounds kind of simple and casual, but it is not. It is a truly significant bill,” said Sherman McCorkle, an Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance board member and a co-founder of the Sandia Science and Technology Park Development Corp. He spoke during a Monday hearing before the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee.