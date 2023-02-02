A state bill to change an existing law with the aim of increasing seed investment in early-stage manufacturing and research startups is receiving the support of some New Mexico business advocates, although the Legislative Finance Committee has issued a report saying that it isn't sure about the possible effects on the state budget.
“On the surface this bill sounds kind of simple and casual, but it is not. It is a truly significant bill,” said Sherman McCorkle, an Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance board member and a co-founder of the Sandia Science and Technology Park Development Corp. He spoke during a Monday hearing before the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee.
House Bill 69 would extend the sunset date of the Angel Investment Credit established in 2015 by five years until December 2030 and also boost the cap for the total credits the state can give in a year to $5 million, up from $2 million.
The House Commerce and Economic Development Committee gave the bill a “Do Pass” recommendation Monday by a vote of 9-0, amending it to remove the most controversial provision. That would have made the credit refundable if the “angel investor” or investment group did not have a tax liability exceeding the allowable credit. For qualified investors, the credit is $62,500 per eligible investment, with up to five investments allowed each taxable year. With that provision removed, the credit will remain nonrefundable but able to be carried forward for five consecutive years. The State Ethics Commission had provided its opinion that a refundable credit would be against the anti-donation clause of the state constitution.
The bill is scheduled to be heard next by the House Taxation and Revenue Committee, probably on Friday. It still would have to pass the entire House and Senate for the changes to become law.
McCorkle said that technology-based startups rely on seed money and that technology businesses provide some of the best-paying jobs in the state, with an average annual salary of $98,000 among the 3,000 employees of the Sandia Science and Technology Park. An incentive is needed, he said, because the “harsh reality” is that over 50% of technology startups fail in the first seven years, with their investors losing all their money.
District 45 Rep. Linda Serrato (D-Santa Fe County) is a cosponsor of the bill and said an amended Angel Investment Credit will help create businesses and jobs and will supplement a venture capital fund administered by the New Mexico Finance Authority for late-stage startups. Other advocates include representatives of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce and investment banker Scott Lopez, who said he thought the investment credits are important to ensure financing for underserved business leaders.
No one spoke against the bill at the Monday hearing. A fiscal impact report published Jan. 26 by the Legislative Finance Committee, when the refundable provision was still in consideration, noted that the tax liability created by the bill “is likely significant.” The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department also noted said that it was unclear if the revenues generated by the investments would exceed the loss in income taxes that would result from the changes.