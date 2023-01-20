Three capital projects in Chaves County that already received state funding in prior years are in the “red” category due to lack of progress, while seven projects are in the “yellow” category due to delays, according to information released last week by the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, which tracks state appropriations.
In spite of the projects' inclusion on the lists, several local government and college representatives have said their projects are, in fact, making progress, and that, in some instances, the coronavirus pandemic and supply-chain disruptions have presented obstacles.
During the current New Mexico Legislature's regular session, as legislators decide about additional state funding requests, state officials are holding a series of meetings to find out what can be done if funded projects are stuck or facing problems.
Hubert Quintana, a consultant for the Southeast New Mexico Economic Development District who works with the region's local governments and taxing entities on funding applications, said he will be in Santa Fe to help funding recipients put in reauthorization requests, reallocate funding or otherwise to ensure that their current funding is not retracted.
“I will be happy to work and spend whatever time I need to safeguard your projects,” he said, adding that he still needs to know why delays have occurred, if he hasn't talked with people involved in the listed projects already.
Statewide, 4,200 capital projects are incomplete, representing about $3.5 billion in outstanding funding, according to a Jan. 5 letter from the Senate Finance Committee. In June, the committee issued a report showing that Chaves County had a total of 63 incomplete projects, funded for $28.19 million, with 86% unexpended.
The recent letter indicates that legislators intend to scrutinize the delayed projects to determine if they remain viable as they were originally envisioned. The letter said that having so many outstanding projects is “not a sustainable position” for the state.
Shawn Powell, president of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, said he thinks the hearings will assist agencies to make progress.
“The Senate Finance Committee is helping to get capital projects the appropriate funding or what they need to get completed,” he said.
ENMU-Roswell has a project in the yellow category, but Powell said he has discussed it with Higher Education Department officials and was meeting Thursday with the Finance Committee.
In 2021, ENMU-Roswell received more than $2.47 million for sewer and sanitation improvements. An October report from the state showed that none of the money had been expended. Powell said that it took until summer 2022 for the engineering designs to be complete, and that the college recently received approval from the Community College Board, Board of Regents, HED and State Board of Finance to use Bradbury Stamm as the primary contractor, with project completion expected by 2025.
New Mexico Military Institute also is considered to have delayed projects, although Chief of Staff Col. David West said both projects are near 80% completion and will not require additional funding. He added that Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle was in Santa Fe to meet with legislators and the Finance Committee.
The state showed a red label for a project involving renovations and upgrades to barrack bathrooms, or sink rooms. That phase received $3.75 million in 2018 general obligation (GO) bonds. The state reports indicated that $2.51 million, or 61%, unexpended by September 2022. The yellow-labeled project is funding for renovations to the student union building, known as JRT/VMV/Hinkle Hall, with $4.5 million provided by 2018 GO bonds and $1.36 million, or 28%, unexpended by December 2022.
“The reason both projects have experienced delays is primarily due to manpower and material shortages stemming from the pandemic,” West said. “We continue to experience certain material or manufacturer shortages but have been able thus far to find secondary sources.”
The only other red projects on the state list for the Chaves County area are in Dexter, both funded in 2021 by severance tax bonds and both showing 100% unexpended funds by December. One was a $396,500 project for parks improvement. Another is a $340,000 project to improve water and wastewater systems.
Dexter officials were not available for comment by press time, but Southeast New Mexico Economic Development District Executive Director Dora Batista described progress on both. She said that design work is slated to begin soon on the Lake Van Road improvements project and that the emergency generators have been purchased for the water systems project.
The city of Roswell has five projects in the yellow category: a $5 million capital outlay award in 2022 for Air Center infrastructure, hangar and facilities improvements; a $1.46 million project funded in 2020 to build an all-inclusive park at Cielo Grande Recreation Area; a $516,000 project funded in 2019 for improvements to the Gen. Douglas McBride Veterans Cemetery; a $850,000 project funded in 2020 to design and build baseball fields at Cielo Grande; and a $350,000 project funded in 2021 for police department facilities improvements.
City Engineer Louis Najar said that both Cielo Grande projects are under his department's purview and are progressing. The baseball fields development funding is expected to be expended fully once the engineering consulting firm already hired is paid for its work to construct waterlines. A construction contract was awarded in April 2022 for the all-inclusive park, intended to provide recreation and learning opportunities for youth with autism or other challenges. “The supply chain for the playground equipment is the hold-up,” Najar wrote in an email. The equipment is expected by March now.
Jennifer Griego, interim Air Center director, said that $250,000 of the Air Center funding award will be used to place an already purchased fabric-and-metal hangar on the southeast side of the airfield. The Roswell City Council Finance Committee is due to consider a task order in February to authorize Armstrong Consultants to complete geotechnical and survey work for the hangar site.
Information on the other projects was not provided by press time.
A $428,584 funding award made to Chaves County in 2021 also was listed in the yellow category. But the state report also showed all funds had been expended by December for Hobson Road improvements, which is a multi-phase project for the county.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
