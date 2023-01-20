Cielo Grande planned projects

City staff are working on a project to build up to eight new baseball fields at the Cielo Grande Recreation Area to the south of the soccer fields. A state funding award for the project will be used for waterline construction.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

Three capital projects in Chaves County that already received state funding in prior years are in the “red” category due to lack of progress, while seven projects are in the “yellow” category due to delays, according to information released last week by the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, which tracks state appropriations.

In spite of the projects' inclusion on the lists, several local government and college representatives have said their projects are, in fact, making progress, and that, in some instances, the coronavirus pandemic and supply-chain disruptions have presented obstacles.